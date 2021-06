Democrats are furious with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) for announcing that he will oppose what he called their “partisan voting legislation” and that he will “not vote to weaken or eliminate the filibuster.” Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) tweeted that Manchin was voting “to preserve Jim Crow,” while Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) called Manchin “the new Mitch McConnell” who threatens to block Democrats’ entire agenda. Even President Biden publicly laid into Manchin last week, declaring he can’t get more done because Manchin is one of “two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends” (the other is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Democrat of Arizona).