Joey Pagano, of Manlius, is a freelance journalist. He is a graduate of Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications. Words matter. Each letter sequence has a meaning attached to it, and sometimes more than one. So the phrase “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me” that we hear on elementary school playgrounds isn’t completely true. Words have the potential to create, develop, destroy and demolish. And for the disability community, words written in laws can be painful reminders of the history of oppression and its lasting effects.