Shenango softball team finishes win over Ligonier Valley

Shenango Wildcats logo

MARS — The wait was worth it for the Shenango High softball team.

Rain suspended play on Wednesday in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals at Mars High School in the top of the third inning. The fifth-seeded Lady Wildcats came back ready to play and held on for a 3-1 win over top-seeded Ligonier Valley.

“It’s a thrill for the kids, for sure, and their families,” Shenango coach Pat Quahliero said of the win. “We overcame a lot of nerves, and that’s what you have to do to hold on to this win.

“I’m just really happy for the kids. They put in a lot of time. It’s nice to get this big of a reward out of it.”

Shenango (16-4) advances to the WPIAL championship game and will meet Section 4 rival Laurel (16-1) in the championship game. The Lady Spartans are the No. 2 seed.

“From the statistics, they have the most potent offense in the WPIAL and they have a great pitcher,” Quahliero said of Laurel. “That’s a tough combination to go up against. We’ve proven we can compete with them. We’re very much a contrast in styles.”

Shenango beat Laurel at home (4-0) and the Lady Spartans won the rematch, 3-1.

All four semifinal teams have secured spots in the PIAA playoffs.

“I think right now, winning the WPIAL would be huge,” Quahliero said. “Our sights are set on that right now. Then we’ll go on to the next step.”

Shenango built a 3-0 lead by the top of the third inning before heavy rain prompted the suspension of Wednesday’s game. The game was resumed in the top of the third inning with one out, Leyna Mason batting and Mia Edwards on first base. Edwards had reached base on a walk.

The Lady Wildcats scored their three runs in the top of the second inning.

Madison Iwanejko worked a walk for the Lady Wildcats in the second inning on a 3-2 count. She took second on a wild pitch. Ashley DeCarbo struck out for the first out of the inning. Kam Robertson drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Rhiannon Boone struck out for the second out.

Lacey Kale then delivered Shenango’s lone hit on a looping popup in front of the pitcher’s circle. Kale hit the ball off the fists. Lady Rams pitcher Maddie Griffin dove for the ball but couldn’t come up with it. Griffin picked the ball up and tried to throw out Robertson at second base. But she threw the ball into center field and the ball rolled all the way to the fence, scoring Iwanejko, Robertson and Kale on the play.

“It was an error on their part,” Quahliero said. “They are a team that likes to throw behind runners. We just happened to have our best baserunner (Robertson) that enticed that throw.

“We expected a throw back, but we didn’t expect it to be into center field. The patience to draw those walks and putting pressure on the pitcher was big.”

The Lady Rams had a chance for a big inning in the third and had to settle for one run. Two straight singles after a strikeout put runners at first and second for Ligonier Valley.

A popup on the infield dropped in fair territory, allowing a run to score.

“We had a hard time picking the ball up and that allowed the run to score,” Quahliero said. “

That play still left runners at first and second for the Lady Rams with just one out. But Edwards was able to set down the next two batters on strikeouts to end the threat.

“Mia never lost her composure. She executed,” Quahliero said. “The key is, it goes to show you, that once you put in so much time and put in so many reps, it’s muscle memory.

“She trusted herself on nearly every pitch. She gets ahead of hitters. She’s just phenomenal and she’s always around the plate.”

Edwards (16-4), a Colgate recruit, went the distance in the circle to capture the win. She gave up six hits and one earned run with a walk and 11 strikeouts.

“She looked great,” Quahliero said. “I keep stressing to her that she doesn’t have to change anything; the teams have to change to get to her.

“Ligonier Valley made changes right away. They succeeded in putting balls in play to some point. I knew we weren’t going to strike out 16 or 18 batters. They’re not going to hit home runs and they’re not going to hit doubles. It’s almost like a swinging bunt for them.”

Griffin tossed a complete game and took the loss. She surrendered a hit and three unearned runs with four walks and 13 strikeouts.

“We were more nervous today at the plate,” Quahliero said. “But, we started to approach things the way we’re capable of. She’s one of the best we’ve faced all year.”