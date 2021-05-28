Full capacity expected at Kroger Field this season
Kroger Field is expected to be a full capacity when the football season kicks off on Sept. 4. “Coming off three straight bowl wins and the enthusiasm for the team that coach Mark Stoops is putting together, we couldn’t be more eager for the upcoming season,” said UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart. “With an exciting lineup of opponents, and anticipating the return of bands, cheerleaders, tailgating, and everything that goes along with college football Saturdays, we’re planning for great times at Kroger Field this fall.”winchestersun.com