Clark County, KY

School district budget $54 million

By Winchester Sun
Winchester Sun
 19 days ago

Clark County Public Schools’ budget is looking better than it did a year ago when there was a $2 million shortfall, despite, or perhaps due to, the coronavirus pandemic. Twelve teachers’ salaries, as well as others salaries and expenses, will be covered by part of the $24 million in CARES Act funding from the federal government, which will allow the district to not have to spend local money on some expenses, creating a budget surplus for the new year.

winchestersun.com
