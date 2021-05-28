School district to increase salaries of low-end faculty and staff
Certain faculty groups within the Clark County school district will receive pay raises for the upcoming school year. Monday night’s school board meeting saw a discussion of the district’s 2021-2022 salary schedule – a document outlining the pay of staff based on their group and years of work. Employees in groups 1 and 2 – with the exception of instructional assistants – will be moved to group 3, which begins pay at $11.32 an hour at year one and raises to $12.93 by year 13.winchestersun.com