Clark County, KY

School district to increase salaries of low-end faculty and staff

By Dillan Combs
Winchester Sun
 19 days ago

Certain faculty groups within the Clark County school district will receive pay raises for the upcoming school year. Monday night’s school board meeting saw a discussion of the district’s 2021-2022 salary schedule – a document outlining the pay of staff based on their group and years of work. Employees in groups 1 and 2 – with the exception of instructional assistants – will be moved to group 3, which begins pay at $11.32 an hour at year one and raises to $12.93 by year 13.

