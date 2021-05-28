CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemp to sign order prohibiting mask mandates in public schools

accesswdun.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleGov. Brian Kemp is expected to sign an executive order as early as today that will prohibit mask mandates in public schools. In an interview on Fox News earlier this week, Kemp said he believes the time for mandates is...

