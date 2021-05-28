Cancel
Democrats' divisions haunt clean electricity standard

By Scott Waldman
eenews.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of President Biden's toughest battles ahead may be how he defines clean energy. It promises to inflame tensions within his own party.

www.eenews.net
#Democrats#Electricity
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Democratic Party
POTUS

U.S. solar installations soared by 46% in the first quarter

In the first quarter, solar installations soared 46% to more than 5 gigawatts, according to a report by energy research firm Wood Mackenzie and the industry trade group Solar Energy Industries Association. The report reflects both robust demand from utilities and corporations seeking to meet greenhouse gas reduction goals and...
Congress & Courts
The Hill

Democrats shift tone on unemployment benefits

Some congressional Democrats who forcefully advocated for emergency unemployment benefits earlier this year are now signaling they’re willing to let a weekly supplement expire in early September. The shift in tone from Democratic lawmakers comes as 26 states, nearly all led by Republican governors, have moved to cut off the...
POTUS
The Hill

Hydrogen isn't as clean as it seems

The need to end fossil fuel reliance, and do so in the next decade or two, cannot be overstated. Pressure from society to act has risen to the level where even the fossil fuel industry itself feels compelled to endorse transition plans that at least appear to be legitimate solutions to our deepening climate crisis. Unfortunately, some of these plans are grossly misguided, with “blue hydrogen” being a particularly egregious example. Blue hydrogen is made from fossil natural gas, with carbon capture theoretically used to reduce some greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the process. So far it is largely just a concept, and only two facilities in the world have ever tried to produce blue hydrogen at commercial scale.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats, not Israel, are responsible for division

Israel’s new foreign minister, Yair Lapid, said on Monday that Israel must fix its relationship with the Democratic Party. "The previous government took a bad and lightheaded bet to focus only on the Republican Party and abandon Israel’s bipartisan status in America," he said, taking a shot at now-former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Congress & Courts

Democrat CLEAN Future Act Would Kill Fracking Across the U.S.

In March we told you about House of Representatives (HR) Bill 1512, the Climate Leadership and Environmental Action for our Nation’s Future Act (or CLEAN Future Act). The bill gives vast powers to the unelected bureaucrats at the EPA to set new regulatory demands before permits can be approved for facilities that produce plastics or the raw materials used to produce plastics, such as ethylene or propylene (see Democrat Bill in Congress Blocks Petchem Growth in M-U, Beyond). It turns out the CLEAN Future Act is far worse than we had imagined.
POTUS
The Hill

A modern electric grid is crucial to reach our clean energy climate goals

Has issued a bold pledge to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that increasingly endanger our livelihoods, health and security — reducing U.S. emissions by 50 percent below 2005 levels over the next decade. In his recent address to Congress, the president showcased how his infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan, will help prioritize investments toward a sustainable, clean energy economy. In particular, Biden highlighted building new electric transmission lines as central to U.S. goals, declaring, “the American Jobs Plan will create jobs that lay thousands of miles of transmission lines needed to build a resilient and fully clean grid.”
Congress & Courts
The Hill

Bipartisan talks sow division among Democrats

Democratic lawmakers are splitting apart over whether it makes sense to continue negotiating with Republicans on a scaled-down infrastructure package after President Biden ended talks with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the lead Republican negotiator on infrastructure. A new group of Senate negotiators is looking to pick up where Biden...
Energy Industrybloombergtax.com

Democrats at Crossroads to Merge Clean Energy Plans (1)

The Biden administration’s clean energy plan shares common goals with a tax incentive overhaul championed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, with some important differences to resolve as infrastructure negotiations continue. President Joe Biden’s plan would extend energy-based tax credits for five years or more, including extensions through the...
Santa Clara County, CAEast Bay Times

Letters: Bury lines | Reject recall | Officers’ response | Countering big lies | Clean electricity

California is on fire. As a California native, I’ve watched these fires get worse over the year. Last year we watched California burn at record rates. California is reaching a tipping point in our fight against climate change. At the same time, California’s budget surplus provides us with the opportunity to take meaningful action against these catastrophic fires. That’s why I, along with a motivated team of activists, are working to use just 2% of California’s budget surplus to bury fire-causing power lines.
Presidential Election
The Hill

Democratic divisions threaten Biden's voting push

Democrats are facing significant internal stumbling blocks to getting their voting rights legislation through the Senate as President Biden calls on Congress to get the bill to his desk. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is driving Democrats toward a fight later this month on a sweeping election reform bill...