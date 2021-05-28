No Season 2 for 'Debris' on NBC

Jonathan Tucker's "Debris" will not return for a second season on NBC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- NBC has canceled its sci-fi drama, Debris, after one season.

Low ratings are being blamed for the show's demise, according to Variety and Deadline.

Starring Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip, Season 1 wrapped this week after 13 episodes.

"Very proud of the show, the crew, and the cast. Honorable work in process and outcome," Tucker tweeted about the cancellation news Thursday.

The show was about what happens when pieces of an alien spacecraft start altering the laws of physics and impacting people's lives in mysterious ways.

NBC has renewed for its 2021-22 television season The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: SVU, Mr. Mayor, New Amsterdam, Transplant and Young Rock.

Still up in the air are the fates of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Good Girls and Manifest.