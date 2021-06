The anticipation has continued to rise, as we have drawn ever nearer to the 2021 edition of Royal Ascot, which has now finally arrived. The event will see 12,000 guests attending on each of the five days, which is another positive step to returning to normality and 2022 is all but set to welcome a full stand again. With the event fast approaching, it has led to promotions for betting increasing and this is only set to continue across this popular betting week. With this being the case, here we cover a number of horses that are set to prove popular amongst punters.