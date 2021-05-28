Cancel
Why Real Estate ETFs Could be Tapped Now

Zacks.com
 28 days ago

The U.S. real estate sector has been under pressure amid the peak of lockdown. However, things are have been changing for the betterment and the losing trend may shift ahead because of the below-mentioned reasons. Rising Inflation. The current economic backdrop is promising for an inflation comeback. The Consumer Price...

www.zacks.com
Real EstateWave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

The most consequential aspect of a listing is its asking price. As the saying goes, you only get one chance to make a first impression. Before presenting any commodity to potential buyers, the marketeer must first understand the market. People searching for their next home are rarely carefree, foolish people who are throwing around Monopoly money. Quite the opposite, they are almost always savvy, hardworking people who value their money. They’re also not accustomed to throwing caution to the wind when making financial decisions. When homebuyers commence on what is likely their largest single purchase, their caution is understandably magnified. When sellers hire a broker to showcase their house to the market, it’s of the greatest importance that it’s properly priced. If not, it may not sell. And even if it does sell eventually, it will certainly sell for much less than it should’ve had it been more accurately priced when first appearing to the pool of buyers.
Real Estateadvisorhub.com

Billions Flood Into Real Estate ETFs With Property Boom Raging

(Bloomberg) — Raging real estate prices have sent investors pouring into exchange-traded funds tracking the industry’s gains. The sector’s ETFs are on pace for their best month of inflows since at least 2014, with almost $3.9 billion added, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BlackRock’s iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 291,389 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 295.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $35,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Real Estatefairviewlending.com

Is there a real estate bubble brewing?

As I look around the real estate market, you cannot help but notice the craziness. On my personal house in Colorado, my value is up around 50% in two years. These same trends are unfolding throughout the country, with appreciation hitting records. Is the real estate market hitting a bubble? Will there be a crash on the other side? What should you do now?
Marketsetftrends.com

Janus Henderson Expands Active ETF Lineup with U.S. Real Estate ETF, ‘JRE’

On Wednesday, Janus Henderson Group (NYSE/ASX: JHG), a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, announced the launch of the Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE). Managed by Portfolio Managers Greg Kuhl, CFA, and Danny Greenberger,...
Real EstateIdaho8.com

Here’s why it’s not a great time to become a real estate agent

As home prices soared during the pandemic, people started racing toward the real estate sales industry seeking to cash in on the housing gold rush. But that surge in new real estate agents, coupled with a sharp decline in the number of homes up for sale over the past year, has led to a peculiar phenomenon: there are currently more Realtors than homes for sale in the US.
Real EstateAustin Weekly News

The booming real estate market

I had been reading about the current shortage of real estate inventory. Because of it, people have been offering to pay more than the listing price for houses. As I perused the real estate listings, I found a house for sale in the 1400 block of North Parkside. The listing price was $125,000. Based on the pictures accompanying the listing, it was easy to see that the house needed at least a minimum of $50,000, maximum of $100,000 in work. At minimum, it would need a complete gutting of the interior, with a new kitchen and bathroom a must. I would presume the heating system and hot water system would need to be replaced. Repairs to the front and back porch would also be a necessity. And a new roof.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Janus Henderson Group Debuts US Real Estate ETF

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) has launched an exchange-traded fund focused on the U.S. commercial real estate market. What Happened: The new Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is aimed at equity strategy investing in real estate investment trusts and real estate-related securities. In announcing the new ETF, the company stated its focus “may include cell towers, data centers, gaming REITs, cold storage and more, without bias toward style, property type or market cap.”
Real Estatecorken.co

Recent Real Estate Trends

As we look to the summer it is good to understand where we are within the recent real estate market. Corken + Company places a high value on making sure our clients are aware of the market they are stepping into, and how that market affects their buying and selling of properties. Chief Economist Danielle Hale dives into June numbers on employment, mortgage rates, and home prices.
Marketslatinfinance.com

Uruguay real estate project to tap local debt market

Uruguay's central bank has authorized EF Asset Management to sell $165 million in a mix of debt securities on the local market to finance the Platinum real estate project in Montevideo. The Montevideo-based fund manager will raise the money through its new Platinum Trust Fund, the bank said in a statement. The issue is slated for this month or next, and will be the largest so far this year in the local market, with 90% of the deal to be bonds paying a to-be-determined margin over a base rate of.
Real Estaterenx.ca

Why women make great commercial real estate brokers

Commercial real estate, like some other fields in business, has been historically male-dominated, but that statistic is changing and for good reasons. When you thought of a commercial real estate brokerage 30 years ago, most likely a certain image came to mind. Namely, a group of middle-aged, suburban men. Now, most brokerages are likely to be more diverse, with both young and old, male and female.
StocksZacks.com

Nasdaq at New Peak: ETFs to Tap the Surge

FB - Free Report) , Apple (. GOOGL - Free Report) — the so-called FANMAG group — have gained 4.5%, on average, over the past month. This is much higher than the broad market gains of 1.4% for the S&P 500 Index. Optimism surrounding the economic recovery and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony rekindled interest in the growth stocks (read: 5 ETFs at the Heart of Last Week's Tech Strength).
Irvine, CAcommercialsearch.com

Corporate Real Estate

In our latest podcast, corporate real estate specialist Rob Raymond of FTI Consulting shares insights on sizing up post-pandemic space needs. The reverse mortgage lending firm has relocated its corporate home from Orange to Irvine, Calif.—trimming its footprint in the process. Greg Isaacson - June 9, 2021. SL Green Inks...
Retailjres.com

Real Estate Perspective

Welcome to the Real Estate Perspective: your go-to resource for real estate market and economic information from over 40 sources in a single, easy-to-read weekly newsletter. Our goal is to provide you with the knowledge you need to stay up to date about the Denver area real estate market. Since 2001, we’ve been compiling all the essential facts from over 40 sources into easy-to-read articles contained in our searchable library database.
Real Estatelawcrossing.com

Real Estate Attorney - in house

Are you looking to work with a company who believes in celebrating differences and empowering each other to make a difference each and every day?. Then read on, because that’s a big part of what makes working at Realty Income special. As Realty Income’s Real Estate Paralegal, you will be...
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

The Investing Real Estate Agent

Is it a good deal? Have you ever asked yourself that question when you’re looking at a property? There are four ways to make money from real estate: Cash Flow, Appreciation, Principal Paydown, and Tax Benefits. Understanding this will help you to determine whether or not a property is a good in...
Real Estatejioforme.com

The real word: why is there a contradiction in real estate appraisals?

Byron Magazine and Nicole White are two Connecticut agents who say every FridayReal words, “Inman’s weekly video column.. Last week, Byron and Nicole Housing Wire Articles It reported on racial discrimination in the appraisal industry and began talking about errors and contradictions in the appraisal process. This week, the duo...