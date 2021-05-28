Why Real Estate ETFs Could be Tapped Now

The most consequential aspect of a listing is its asking price. As the saying goes, you only get one chance to make a first impression. Before presenting any commodity to potential buyers, the marketeer must first understand the market. People searching for their next home are rarely carefree, foolish people who are throwing around Monopoly money. Quite the opposite, they are almost always savvy, hardworking people who value their money. They’re also not accustomed to throwing caution to the wind when making financial decisions. When homebuyers commence on what is likely their largest single purchase, their caution is understandably magnified. When sellers hire a broker to showcase their house to the market, it’s of the greatest importance that it’s properly priced. If not, it may not sell. And even if it does sell eventually, it will certainly sell for much less than it should’ve had it been more accurately priced when first appearing to the pool of buyers.