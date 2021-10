DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m an adult woman, but my father still tells me what to do as if I am a child. He will promise relatives that I’m attending their events without asking me first. He is very passive aggressive and doesn’t directly ask me to do things; he will instead find a slick way to force me to do them. I hate disappointing him, but I can’t keep letting him run my life like this. What should I do? — Controlling Dad.

