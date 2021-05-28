Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Defiance ETFs Launches $PSY, The First U.S.-listed ETF Focused On Psychedelics

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 20 days ago

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Defiance ETFs launched $PSY, the Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF, the first psychedelic ETF to be listed in the U.S. $PSY will give investors exposure to companies involved in the development of the next generation of medicine, including psychedelics, cannabis and other psychedelic derived treatments.

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance is a FinTech asset manager and an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor focused on the next generation of investors. The Psychedelic ETF ($PSY) joins Defiance's suite of first-mover disruptive ETFs, which includes Next Gen H2 ($HDRO) , the first SPAC ETF ($SPAK), and the first 5G ETF ($FIVG).

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 833.333.9383. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index.

A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk. Specifically, the Index (and as a result, the Fund) is expected to be concentrated in Psychedelics Healthcare and Medical Cannabis companies. Such companies may depend largely on the government regulation and their profitability can be significantly affected by restriction on government reimbursements for medical expenses, rising costs of products and services, pricing pressure, limited product lines, intellectual property rights, and long and costly government product approval processes. The investments rely on U.S. and Canadian regulation of psychedelic, healthcare and cannabis, and the fund could be adversely affected by changes in these regulations.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, so it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers. Investments in foreign securities involve certain risks including risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. Small and mid-cap companies are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than securities of large-cap companies.

The BITA Medical Psychedelics, Cannabis, and Ketamine Index is the exclusive property and a trademark of BITA GmbH and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Defiance ETFs LLC. Products based on the BITA Medical Psychedelics, Cannabis, and Ketamine Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BITA GmbH, and BITA GmbH makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such product(s). It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

PSY is new with a limited operating history.

The Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Julia StollMacMillan Communications(212) 473-4442 julia@macmillancom.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defiance-etfs-launches-psy-the-first-us-listed-etf-focused-on-psychedelics-301301224.html

SOURCE Defiance ETFs

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
541
Followers
23K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nav
Person
Psy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Etfs#Fintech#Next#Hdro#G Etf Lrb#Fund#Canadian#Bita Gmbh#Defiance Etfs Llc#Foreside Fund Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 61,138 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,138 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsPosted by
ETF Focus

6 ETFs For Adding A 7% Yield To Your Portfolio Today

With the S&P 500 continually hitting new record highs and Treasury yields actually heading down instead of up despite rising inflation rates, dividend investors remain in the precarious position of figuring out how to improve the yield on their portfolios. To get a higher yield, you'll need to venture into...
Stocksetfstrategy.com

Invesco launches China innovative technology ETF on LSE

Invesco has launched a new ETF in Europe providing exposure to Chinese companies expected to derive significant revenue from technological innovation across a range of new economy sectors. The Invesco MSCI China Technology All Shares Stock Connect UCITS ETF has listed on London Stock Exchange in US dollars (MCHT LN)...
Stockstradinggods.net

Value Factor for ETFs

The value factor, after a long drought, is showing signs of life. Analysts continue to debate if the revival is more than short-term noise, but for the moment this corner of investing is confounding critics who claimed it was a dead strategy. Examples of battered corners of global markets that...
StocksZacks.com

ETFs in Focus Post Oracle's Q4 Earnings

ORCL - Free Report) reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 results. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues, and showed its best revenue growth in six years. It also offered solid revenue guidance for the ongoing quarter. Earnings per share came in at $1.54, beating the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Rises By 32.8%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
StocksStock Traders Daily

Trading Report for Shopify Inc SHOP With Buy and Sell Signals

This report was produced using AI developed by Stock Traders Daily. Over the past 20 years this proprietary AI has been refined to help identify the most opportune trading strategies for both individual stocks and the stock markets themselves. This methodology is also applied to Index options, ETFs, and futures. The objective of this specific report is to optimize trading in Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) while incorporating prudent risk controls.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Grows By 54.2%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the May 13th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Markets101 WIXX

U.S. regulator delays VanEck ETF bid, seeks views on potential for manipulation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. regulators on Wednesday again delayed a decision on whether to approve an application for what would be the country’s first bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF), filing a request for public consultation over concerns about market manipulation. The move by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
StocksBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $421.95 following the option alert. SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $421.95 following the option alert. Sentiment: BULLISH. Option Type: TRADE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Drops By 15.9%

IShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,764,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

S3 Partners Launches Squeeze Risk Score On SI

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Partners, a leading fintech innovator and data analytics firm, today announced that it will offer its Squeeze Risk Score to all Bloomberg Terminal subscribers under 'S3 Squeeze' at {SI< GO >}. The data, which replaces the previously available S3 Rate Temperature, will be provided on a 30-day delay, with real-time data available in S3's BLACK App Excel {APPS BLAX< GO >} and S3's enterprise data offering. This real-time data will be available to new and existing clients of S3's best-selling BLACK APP {APPS BPRO< GO >} on June 30.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

QuantumScape Climbs After Wolfe Initiates Hold With $25 Target

Shares of QuantumScape, (QS) - Get Report the developer of solid-state lithium batteries for electric vehicles, was initiated hold with a $25 price target, a media report says. Analyst Rod Lache initiated coverage of the San Jose, Calif., company, according to Barron's. QuantumScape shares at last check were 2.2% higher...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Neo4j Announces $325 Million Series F Investment, The Largest In Database History

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j Ⓡ, the leader in graph technology, announced today a Series F funding round as part of a $325 million investment led by Eurazeo (RF:PA) with participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures). Today's transaction represents the largest investment in a private database company and raises Neo4j's valuation to over $2 billion.
Stocksinvesting.com

New To Investing? 2 ETFs For Novice Investors

U.S. benchmark indices, like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100 have seen significant returns over the past 12 months. They are up 37%, 41% and 45%, respectively. The early days of the pandemic brought high volatility in share prices and tested the patience of long-term investors.