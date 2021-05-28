City Of St. Louis Partners With ParkMobile To Offer Event Parking Reservations Around Several Venues

ST. LOUIS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of St. Louis has partnered with ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., to offer parking reservations for events in the popular ParkLouie app, powered by ParkMobile. The app is already widely used in St. Louis to pay for on-street parking. Now residents and visitors will be able to make a parking reservation for events at Busch Stadium, Stifel Theatre, and Enterprise Arena. Reservations are available in the app for the upcoming Cardinals season.

To make a reservation, a user goes to the "Reserve" section of the ParkLouie app and selects the venue to see upcoming events. The app will show the available parking options, and the user can filter for specific needs, including tailgating, room for oversized vehicles, and more. After the user books the reservation, it can be redeemed at the parking location using a mobile pass in the app or a printed permit. Reservations can also be made in the ParkMobile app or at parkmobile.io.

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S., with over 24 million users, and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. There are over 400,000 ParkMobile users in Missouri with availability in Kansas City and Columbia, as well as several universities, including Harris Stowe State University, Saint Louis University, and Missouri University of Science and Technology. Beyond the state, the ParkMobile app can also be used to pay for parking in over 450 cities across the U.S. like Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Columbus, Washington, DC, and many more.

" St. Louis is thrilled to offer event parking reservations in the ParkLouie app," says City of St. Louis Contact Treasurer, Adam Layne. "As our venues reopen, this will provide a better parking experience for people going to the venue."

"ParkMobile already has a large base of users in the city of St. Louis and across the state," says ParkMobile CEO, Jon Ziglar. "This new reservations feature in the ParkLouie app makes gameday parking much easier for fans."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, jeff.perkins@parkmobile.io St. Louis Contact: Felice McClendon, Director of Communication, McClendonf@stltreasurer.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/city-of-st-louis-partners-with-parkmobile-to-offer-event-parking-reservations-around-several-venues-301301378.html

SOURCE ParkMobile