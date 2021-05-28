Cancel
$ 13.39 Billion Growth Expected In Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive intelligent tires market is set to grow by USD 13.39 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 42%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing need for safe tires will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
  • Commercial Vehicles
  • Passenger Cars
  • Geography
  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive intelligent tires market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, Pirelli Tyre Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Toyo Tire Corp., and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Intelligent Tires Market size
  • Automotive Intelligent Tires Market trends
  • Automotive Intelligent Tires Market industry analysis

Progress toward connected cars is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the commercial viability of intelligent tires might threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive intelligent tires market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive intelligent tires market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive intelligent tires market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive intelligent tires market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bridgestone Corp.
  • Continental AG
  • Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Michelin Group
  • Nokian Tyres Plc
  • Pirelli Tyre Spa
  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
  • Toyo Tire Corp.
  • Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-intelligent-tires-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-13-39-billion-growth-expected-in-global-automotive-intelligent-tires-market-during-2021-2025--technavio-301301407.html

SOURCE Technavio

