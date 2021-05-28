Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Spotlights The LIZHI Podcast App In App Store

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (LIZI) - Get Report, a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, is excited to announce that its new LIZHI Podcast app (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese) has been recommended by Apple's App Store as one of its featured apps. LIZHI Podcast is the first Chinese podcast app to be recommended by the App Store in the China market - a major milestone for the app since its launch in January this year. As a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast has been rated 5 stars by users after the launch.

LIZHI Podcast brings a diverse library of high-quality podcast content to its users. The app also offers immersive audio experiences with its Livestream Podcast feature, which enables real-time organic communication between podcast hosts and listeners on both mobile apps and LIZHI Podcast's in-car audio product. Powered by LIZHI's "DOREME" project - the Company's in-house audio technology solution that combines real-time communication technology and audio data transmission with noise reduction, voice quality optimization, and 3D enhancements - LIZHI Podcast aims to provide users with a stable and smooth Livestream Podcast experience.

"We are pleased to bring our pioneering technology to Apple users. Our inclusion on Apple's recommended list is another vote for the quality of our product and its trailblazing work in audio apps. We also anticipate the LIZHI Podcast app will continue to resonate with Chinese-speaking users around the world," said Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI.

The LIZHI Podcast app interface easily adapts to in-car use, providing drivers and passengers with more options for their in-car entertainment experience. The company has partnered with leading automotive and intelligent technology companies such as XPeng Motors, WM Motors, ENOVATE Motors, ECARX, and Horizon Robotics to integrate LIZHI Podcast into various intelligent systems and platforms.

Since its launch, LIZHI Podcast has already partnered with a range of content creators from different industries and areas of interest to participate in podcasting for the first time, with an aim to increase the quality and penetration of Chinese podcasts. The company has also signed on exclusive content creators and collaborated with brands and enterprises to create branded podcast content to further boost its content offerings. Popular podcast topics include aesthetics and art, technology, lifestyle, and entertainment. LIZHI's livestream feature offers content creators a more effective way to reach audiences as compared to the traditional podcast format.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. (the "Company" or "LIZHI") has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking products offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem - a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:LIZHI INC.IR DepartmentTel: +86 (20) 3866-4265E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm

The Piacente Group, Inc. Jenny CaiTel: +86 (10) 6508-0677E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:The Piacente Group, Inc. Brandi PiacenteTel: +1-212-481-2050 E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apple-spotlights-the-lizhi-podcast-app-in-app-store-301301627.html

SOURCE LIZHI INC.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
541
Followers
23K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#Ugc#Chinese#The App Store#Livestream Podcast#Lizhi Podcast#Doreme#Company#Xpeng Motors#Wm Motors#Enovate Motors#Ecarx#Horizon Robotics#Lizhi Inc#Tiya App#Nasdaq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Mobile Apps
Country
China
Related
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

App Store Study: iPhone Apps Revenue $ 643 billion

According to an estimate, a good 640 billion US dollars were generated with apps on iPhone & Co in 2020. Total sales increased by 24 percent compared to the previous year, according to a study by the Analysis Group commissioned by Apple. The majority of sales ($ 511 billion) are generated with the app-based sale of physical goods and services.
Cell Phonesmorns.ca

Apple touts App Store economy as its clout challenged

Apple said Wednesday its App Store “ecosystem” surged in 2020, fueled by pandemic-hit consumers seeking to stay connected for work, school and play. Apple spotlighted an independent study by Analysis Group indicating billings and sales of digital and physical goods as well as advertising “facilitated” by the App Store worldwide last year was up 24 percent from 2019 to $643 billion.
Musicmusically.com

Apple’s 2020 App Store billings grew by 24% to $643bn

Apple’s latest salvo in the arguments (and, indeed, lawsuits and regulatory investigations) about its App Store is some new stats from last year. The company says that its App Store ecosystem “facilitated $643 billion in billings and sales during 2020, a 24 percent year-over-year increase”. So, this is not just purchases of apps and in-app purchases, but also the money generated by apps selling other kinds of product and services, from groceries to taxis.
Cell Phonestheapplepost.com

App Store leak points to Apple introducing new ‘Mind’ app

With WWDC right around the corner, developer Khaos Tian has spotted Apple has updated the App Store manifest with new app ID bundle identifiers, seemingly confirming Tips and Contacts are coming to the Apple Watch alongside an all-new “Mind” app. In Khaos’s Tweet on Saturday which included a screenshot of...
Small BusinessDice Insights

Poll: Do You Think Apple’s App Store Charges Developers Too Much?

Does Apple charge developers too much to use the iOS App Store?. That question is dominating a high-profile court battle between Apple and Epic Games, the creator of the ultra-popular “Fortnite” and other interactive entertainment. Epic’s lawyers are arguing that Apple’s App Store policies effectively give it an unfair monopoly over a huge swath of the mobile-software market. Apple’s lawyers insist that the company’s mandatory fee on app purchases and subscriptions, combined with its other policies, are necessary to give users the safest, best experience while using iOS.
Cell Phonesconservativeangle.com

RSBN Rises to #3 on Apple App Store News Rankings

RSBN’s unbeatable live coverage of Trump events proves to be deeply resonating with Americans who simply want to see and hear the truth the mainstream media hides. After covering the…. The post RSBN Rises to #3 on Apple App Store News Rankings appeared first on Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN).
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Apple’s App Store Facilitated $643 Billion In Commerce In 2020

The App Store ecosystem enabled $643 billion in billings and sales last year, marking a 24 percent year-over-year rise, Apple said in a Wednesday (June 2) press release. Apple said in the release that an independent study by economists from the Analysis Group discovered that programmers selling merchandise and services in a number of areas expanded their operations as they reached clients around the world.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Apple users, developers seek class status in App Store antitrust claims | #ios | #apple | #iossecurity

Apple users and developers are seeking separate class status for a number of antitrust claims accusing the Cupertino company of a monopoly on the App Store. The developers and consumers filed a motion on Tuesday asking the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to certify separate classes in several cases that are before Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Apple/Epic Games App Store Saga: Who Do You Trust? | #ios | #apple | #iossecurity

While Government antitrust cases against Google and Facebook remain pending, a trial was conducted in Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple for removing the Fortnite App from its App Store. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in California will decide in the coming months whether Apple’s App Store policies represent a competition problem. Specifically, she will be evaluating the policies requiring that all iPhone Apps be downloaded from the App Store, that all in-App purchases be processed by Apple, and that Apple receives a 30% commission for many of those paid downloads.
Cell Phonesteiss.co.uk

Apple App Store Full of Malicious Apps

New analysis from The Washington Post reveals that malicious apps make up 2 percent of top-grossing apps in Apple’s App Store. Out of the top 1000 most popular apps, almost 2 percent of these are scams. These apps have made $48 million in the time they’ve been available for download on the App Store, with Apple receiving a 30 percent cut from each transaction. Two-thirds of these apps have since been removed since it has been highlighted in the report.
Cell Phonesnewsfinale.com

Nearly 2% of the 1,000 highest grossing apps on the App Store are SCAMS

Nearly two per cent of the 1,000 highest grossing apps on Apple’s App Store are scams, new analysis has found. The offending apps have conned customers out of an estimated $48 million (£34 million), according to market research firm Appfigures, and Apple profits from them because it takes up to 30 per cent commission on App Store transactions.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Press

Scribd App To Launch On Apple Watch

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribd, the reading subscription service that offers access to the best ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, podcasts, and more, announced today that the Scribd app, with over 1 million downloads in the iOS app store, is now available on Apple Watch. This new functionality allows...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Apple releases new study showing size of the App Store and impact of coronavirus ahead of major WWDC event

Apple has released new details on the size of the App Store, its growth and how developers are making money, amid scrutiny over the online shop’s policies.The new report shows that business done through the “App Store ecosystem” added up to $634 billion in 2020, a 24 per cent increase over the previous year.Much of that increased activity was the result of the pandemic, and growth came from a variety of apps including those that let people chat from home and order food. Others, such as transport apps, did see a marked drop.It is the second year that Apple has...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Remembering Apple’s ‘sweet solution’ for iPhone apps before the App Store

In the summer of 2007, developers were anxious to hear how they fit into the iPhone story. Steve Jobs told developers at WWDC 2007 that Apple had come up with a “sweet solution” for developers to make their own software for iPhone. That solution was web apps in Safari. This didn’t go over very well with developers and users, but it led to some interesting new features getting added to the iPhone before the App Store was ultimately launched the following summer.
Small BusinessDice Insights

Here’s How Developers Feel About Apple’s App Store Commission

Last week, we asked whether you thought Apple charges developers too much to post their apps and services to the App Store. Based on your responses, the answer is… no. Take a look at the breakdown below; some 52.31 percent of respondents didn’t think Apple charges too much of a commission. Meanwhile, 47.69 percent agree with Farhad Manjoo’s statement in a recent New York Times column that the so-called “Apple tax” is a “costly drag” for developers building products for the iOS and iPadOS ecosystem.