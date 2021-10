GRAYLING – Each week the “CAMP GRAYLING RANGE REPORT” is broadcast on our local Q100 FM radio station. Jomama helps me wicker through the range plan for the week so we for broadcast to Q100 listeners. This helps keep the public informed of road closures due to range activity. We appreciate all the support from everyone at the station, and Tanya makes a mean cup of coffee!

GRAYLING, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO