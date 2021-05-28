Luxury Fashion House Valentino Drops Fur From Future Collections
Fashion giant Valentino joins the rapidly growing list of luxury fashion brands that are removing fur from all future collections. The Italian fashion house announced that it will go fur-free to support sustainability in manufacturing and the fashion industry as a whole. The designer brand is the latest of a long list of companies that have moved away from fur for its collection. Valentino and its subsidiaries such as Valentino Polar will have completely removed fur by 2022.943litefm.com