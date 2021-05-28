Cancel
Luxury Fashion House Valentino Drops Fur From Future Collections

By Maxwell Rabb
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 20 days ago
Fashion giant Valentino joins the rapidly growing list of luxury fashion brands that are removing fur from all future collections. The Italian fashion house announced that it will go fur-free to support sustainability in manufacturing and the fashion industry as a whole. The designer brand is the latest of a long list of companies that have moved away from fur for its collection. Valentino and its subsidiaries such as Valentino Polar will have completely removed fur by 2022.

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

