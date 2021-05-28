Luxury Fashion House Valentino Drops Fur From Future Collections

Nike topped a new list of the brands whose wares are among the most heavily listed on resale sites, and in turn, presumably among the most frequently purchased by consumers seeking second-hand apparel and accessories. SaveOnEnergy analyzed millions of fashion listings on resale sites, such as Depop, eBay, ASOS Marketplace, Etsy, and Vestiaire Collective, “to discover which brand names were the most listed and, therefore, the most resold,” and ultimately found that Nike was “by far the most resold brand in the world, with a staggering 1.16 million listings in total” across the aforementioned resale platforms, followed by Zara, Topshop, ASOS’ own brand, and adidas, which rounded out the top five.