The City of Valparaiso and Valparaiso Fire Department will host a dedication of “Reflection,” a life-sized cast bronze sculpture and tribute to the men and women of the Valparaiso Fire Department who have protected the residents of Valparaiso for more than 150 years. “We’re so grateful to our dedicated Valparaiso Fire Department and eager to dedicate this permanent statue, symbolizing the unending service of these fine men and women,” said Mayor Matt Murphy.

