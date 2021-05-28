Ashland Woman Charged with OUI after Crash in Mapleton, Maine

A Coastal Carolina University professor was arrested and charged with a DUI and disobeying a police officer on Tuesday. According to police, 57 year old Florence Glaze of Conway was arrested after allegedly being involved in a car crash on Tuesday and found with an open container of boxed wine and at least 10 bottles of various champagne in her car. A witness told officers that they saw Glaze hit a curb and when she reached the traffic light at 16th and Elm Streets Glaze stayed at the light when it turned green, the witness said Glaze eventually went straight through the intersection and hit a mailbox. According to a report, Glaze used profanity towards Conway Medical Center staff and refused all tests and medical treatment. Glaze has been a professor at CCU since 2003. She was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday on a $1,872 bond. According to booking records, days before this arrest, she was also charged with third degree domestic violence.