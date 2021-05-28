Cancel
Public Safety

Ashland Woman Charged with OUI after Crash in Mapleton, Maine

By Trent Marshall
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 19 days ago
A 47-year-old Ashland woman was charged with OUI and other violations after a collision on Route 163 in Mapleton Thursday evening around 4:15 pm. Police said Katrina Majkszak from Ashland was traveling west on Route 163 in a 2006 Ford Focus when she crashed into the backend of a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner towing a U-Haul trailer. 57-year-old Jean Hodgkins from Worcester, MA was preparing to turn into a driveway when the crash occurred.

