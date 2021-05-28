CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in history: May 28

By Associated Press
mainstreet-nashville.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleToday is Friday, May 28, the 148th day of 2021. There are 217 days left in the year. On May 28, 1977, 165 people were killed when fire raced through the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky. On this date:. In 1863, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment,...

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

