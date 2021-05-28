Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Jacobs Awarded $6.4 Billion Contract For US Department Of Energy's Idaho Cleanup Project

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 20 days ago

DALLAS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (J) was awarded the Idaho Cleanup Project (ICP) at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), as the majority partner in the Idaho Environmental Coalition LLC (IEC), which includes members from Jacobs and North Wind Portage Inc. Jacobs has supported the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Environmental Management's (EM) mission at ICP since 2005.

DOE estimates the contract value at $6.4 billion, to be awarded over a 10-year period.

"Jacobs welcomes the opportunity to partner with DOE to advance the restoration of the ICP to beneficial re-use for the INL and Idaho Falls community," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions SVP, North American Nuclear Karen Wiemelt. "Together with the DOE, Jacobs will use our technology-driven solutions to reduce the environmental legacy of the Cold War, support high-quality jobs in the region and protect the Snake River Plain Aquifer, a critical element of Idaho's agricultural industry."

The ICP is focused on reducing risks to workers, the public and the environment and involves the safe environmental cleanup of the INL site, contaminated with legacy wastes generated from the Manhattan Project, government-owned research reactors, spent nuclear fuel reprocessing, laboratory research and defense missions at other DOE sites.

Idaho Environmental Coalition will deliver the ICP under DOE's End State Contracting Model. The single award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract allows DOE, IEC and project stakeholders to collaborate to define the end states necessary to complete work at ICP.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries: Kerrie Sparks214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-awarded-6-4-billion-contract-for-us-department-of-energys-idaho-cleanup-project-301301475.html

SOURCE Jacobs

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
544
Followers
24K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Department Of Energy#Us Department Of Energy#The Idaho Cleanup Project#North Wind Portage Inc#Inl#The Manhattan Project#Iec#Jacobs Com#Instagram#Linkedin#Item 1 Business#Quarterly Report#Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Atlas Awarded $11 Million Professional Services Contract With US Bureau Of Reclamation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) ("Atlas" or the "Company"), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today its selection for an $11 million, five year contract with the United States Bureau of Reclamation (USBR). The Company will work as part of a joint venture with OLH (Atlas-OLH JV, LLC). Under this contract, the JV will provide construction support personnel to perform construction management and inspection services for USBR facilities.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

McDermott Receives Conditional Letter Of Award For EPCC Contract Of Tilenga Project

HOUSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of a subsidiary of McDermott International, Ltd and Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corporation today announced it has received a conditional Letter of Award for the future contract valued at approximately $2 billion from Total for the Tilenga project. Formal contract award remains subject to Tilenga Partners approval. The Tilenga project is located in the Lake Albert Basin, Republic of Uganda and is the centerpiece of oil projects projected to bring investments of over $10 billion to Uganda and Tanzania. Tilenga includes six oil fields and will feature 426 oil wells at full production.
Energy IndustryNewswise

Department of Energy Announces $6.4 Million for Research on International Fusion Energy Facilities

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $6.4 million in funding for U.S. scientists to carry out seven research projects at two major fusion energy facilities located in Germany and Japan. These collaborations enable U.S. researchers to explore critical science and technology issues at the frontiers of magnetic fusion research using the unique capabilities of the most advanced overseas research facilities.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Orbital Energy Group's Subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services, Awarded $64.0 Million, 137-Megawatt Project From Fortune 100 Energy Company

HOUSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) ("Orbital"), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services ("OSS"), a leader in utility-scale solar power generation facilities, has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction ("EPC") contract ("the Contract") to construct a 137-megawatt solar farm in Arkansas by a North American, Fortune 100 Energy Company. The project has an expected total value of over $64.0 million.
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Energy Recovery Awarded $13.8 Million Contract with Planned Largest SWRO Plant in Israel

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced contract awards totaling over $13.8 million for its PX® Pressure Exchanger® (PX) energy recovery devices and PX PowerTrain™ system, supporting the construction of the Sorek B Seawater Reverse Osmosis Desalination (SWRO) Plant led by IDE Technologies. The order is expected to ship between Q3 and Q4 of this year.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

U.S. Department of Energy Awards $250K to Microbeam Technologies Inc

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., announced the U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $249,886 to Microbeam Technologies Incorporated (MTI) in Grand Forks. MTI, which is in its 30th year of business, provides advanced fuel-quality analysis and determining the impacts of fuel on power-system performance. According to MTI, its primary area of...
Small BusinessEurekAlert

DOE awards $54 M to 235 US small businesses developing clean energy and climate solutions

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced 235 small businesses, across 42 states, will receive $54 million in critical seed funding for 266 projects that are developing and deploying proof-of-concept prototypes for a wide range of technological solutions needed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. This diverse class of awardees are designing novel solutions to our greatest energy needs around advanced grid technologies, solar and hydrogen power, carbon capture and storage, artificial intelligence, electric vehicle batteries and more.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

US Department of Energy launches hydrogen initiative

HOUSTON (ICIS)--The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a request for information (RFI) for viable hydrogen demonstration, including specific locations, that would help lower the cost of hydrogen. Responses are due by 7 July. The RFI covers hydrogen initiatives in production, resources and infrastructure, as well as other environmental...
Glendale, CABusiness Insider

Willdan’s Subsidiary, Lime Energy, Wins $18 Million Contract to Support Glendale Water & Power’s Clean Energy Transformation

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that Glendale Water & Power (GWP) has awarded Lime Energy, Willdan’s wholly owned direct install subsidiary, an $18 million, seven-year contract to support the City of Glendale’s clean energy transformation. Through this contract, Lime Energy will deliver 36,500 MWh in energy savings by providing a combination of targeted energy efficiency technologies, upgrades, and services for small and large Glendale businesses. Lime Energy’s customer-focused solution helps GWP’s commercial and industrial customers reduce their energy usage through energy efficient improvements, making GWP’s shift toward a clean energy future more feasible. Lime Energy will provide marketing, sales, engineering, project implementation, and customer support for a comprehensive mix of lighting and non-lighting measures.
Reno, NVPosted by
TheStreet

Granite Awarded $44 Million Corridor Improvement Project In Reno

Granite (GVA) - Get Report announced that it has been awarded the contract for the Oddie Boulevard/Wells Avenue Corridor Project by the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) in Reno, Nevada. The project will introduce multi-modal transportation to a 3.2-mile-long corridor from Reno to Sparks. This award is one of several large projects in the Reno area in recent years, and further strengthens Granite's working relationship with the RTC. The approximately $44 million project is anticipated to be included in Granite's second quarter backlog.
Iowa Statechemengonline.com

Chevron Lummus Global and ARA awarded technology contract for renewable fuels project in Iowa

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) and Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) announced that the companies have been awarded a technology contract by ReadiFuels-Iowa, LLC for their renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project in Sioux Center, Iowa. The scope of the project includes the technology license, basic engineering, catalyst supply and proprietary equipment.
Sedgwick, KSderbyinformer.com

Contract awarded on cashless tolling project

WICHITA – The Kansas Turnpike Authority recently announced a bid has been approved and contract awarded on an upcoming Turnpike construction project for the conversion to cashless tolling. For construction of five sets of cashless toll zones in Sumner and Sedgwick counties, the contract was awarded to Dondlinger & Sons...