Ski Adventures offering free jet ski rides on Memorial Day

By Staff Report
mainstreet-nashville.com
 2021-05-28

Ski Adventures Nashville is hosting a Memorial Day event, on Old Hickory Lake, 876 Burnett Road Old, Hickory Village, from noon-5 p.m., featuring free jet ski rides, hourly raffles and one of Nashville’s newest food trucks. Individuals...

