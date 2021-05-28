Lithium Americas And Ganfeng Lithium Commence Expansion Planning At Caucharí-Olaroz

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (LAC) - Get Report ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project ("Caucharí-Olaroz") in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd ("Ganfeng Lithium") (together, the "Caucharí-Olaroz Partners") in Jujuy province, Argentina.

The Caucharí-Olaroz Partners have approved the commencement of development planning for a second stage ("Stage 2") expansion of at least an additional 20,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") production capacity from Caucharí-Olaroz.

"Caucharí-Olaroz is on track to become the largest new lithium brine operation in over 20 years," commented George Ireland, Chairman of Lithium Americas, "With construction for Stage 1 expected to be complete within the next year, together with Ganfeng Lithium, we are beginning to plan our next phase of growth in Argentina."

Stage 2 Expansion PlanThe Caucharí-Olaroz Stage 2 expansion is targeting the following development parameters:

Production capacity of at least 20,000 tpa LCE to commence in 2025.

Construction commencing in H2 2022, following the commissioning and start-up of the initial 40,000 tpa operation ("Stage 1").

Infrastructure additions to support long-term expansions beyond Stage 2.

The Caucharí-Olaroz Partners expect to provide further details of the Stage 2 expansion plan by Q4 2021, followed by an updated feasibility study in 2022.

Stage 1 Construction UpdateConstruction on the initial 40,000 tpa Stage 1 operation remains on track for first production in mid-2022.

There are currently over 1,000 workers on site, following the completion of additional camp capacity to ensure compliance with strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols. No positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at site in eight months.

In Q2 2021, senior members of Ganfeng Lithium's commissioning and construction team arrived in Argentina to assist the project through to start-up. Ganfeng Lithium's team brings recent experience constructing and commissioning lithium carbonate plants in China.

All major equipment and the majority of bulk materials have been delivered to site, reducing risk of supply chain delays.

The evaporation ponds are well advanced with sufficient brine inventory to support production ramp up.

Mechanical construction of the lime plant is completed and the piping work to connect the lime line is more than 95% complete.

Qualified PersonThe scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Rene LeBlanc, a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101 by virtue of his experience, education and professional association. Dr. LeBlanc is the Chief Technical Officer of the Company. Detailed scientific and technical information on the Caucharí-Olaroz project can be found in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Updated Feasibility Study and Mineral Reserve Estimation to Support 40,000 tpa Lithium Carbonate Production at the Caucharí-Olaroz Salars, Jujuy Province, Argentina", with an effective date of September 30, 2020, available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Ganfeng LithiumGanfeng Lithium is the largest lithium chemicals producer in China, with a diverse product mix including lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium metal and butyl lithium. Founded in 2000, Ganfeng Lithium is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 1772, SZSE: 002460).

About Lithium AmericasLithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "LAC".

