Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Critical Race Theory Debate Pops Up in Harrisburg

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Center Square is reporting…Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, has introduced legislation that would establish a Pennsylvania Bureau of Election Audits under the office of the state’s Auditor General. House Bill 1482 was referred to the House State Government Committee this week for consideration. The bureau would be required to conduct result-confirming audits of each election in the Commonwealth by the third Friday following the election. The audits would examine processes and results, including equipment, absentee and mail-in ballots, performance audits of election systems at least every five years, and any other audit deemed necessary by the bureau to ensure public trust in election outcomes. Previous elections would not be reviewed by the bureau.

www.wkok.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Cutler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Election Security#House#Auditor General#Commonwealth#Pennsylvanians#Republican#Pennsylvania Capital Star#Bete Noire#Conservatives#The Washington Post#Diamond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden signs into law bill establishing Juneteenth as federal holiday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. "Juneteenth marks both a long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and the promise of a brighter morning to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Washington StateCBS News

First "murder hornet" of the year found near Seattle

Scientists in Washington state have found a dead Asian giant hornet near Seattle — marking the first sighting of a so-called "murder hornet" in the U.S. this year. Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed Wednesday that a "dried out" deceased male hornet was found by a resident near Marysville in Snohomish County. Officials said the hornet appears to be unrelated to the hornet introductions in Canada and Whatcom County in the past two years.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Rafael Nadal drops out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced he is dropping out of Wimbledon as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need for more recovery time for his body. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the No. 3-ranked men's tennis player tweeted Thursday.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Analysts scoff as media praise Biden's 'tough' persona with Putin: 'The press are spinning this fiasco'

Journalists largely praised President Joe Biden for standing "tough" in his first face-to-face meeting since becoming commander-in-chief with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday. CNN consistently lauded Biden's performance in Geneva, including into early Thursday morning when the network editorialized in a chyron that read, "Biden adds...