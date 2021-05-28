LyondellBasell Announces 7.6 Percent Increase To Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (LYB) - Get Report, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, representing a 7.6 percent increase over the company's first quarter 2021 dividend. The dividend will be paid June 14, 2021 to shareholders of record June 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 4, 2021.

"Over the past three years, LyondellBasell's strategic investments have increased our earnings power at all points in the cycle. The stronger dividend reflects confidence in our ability to consistently provide leading returns for LyondellBasell shareholders," said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. "With this dividend increase, we are on track to post our eleventh consecutive year of annual dividend growth in 2021."

About LyondellBasell LyondellBasell (LYB) - Get Report is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lyondellbasell-announces-7-6-percent-increase-to-quarterly-dividend-301301374.html

SOURCE LyondellBasell Industries