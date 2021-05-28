CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Crime briefs: Man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication

mainstreet-nashville.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleMan charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. Stephen L. Hall, 44, is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance for the single-vehicle crash Jan. 23 on Interstate 24 east near Haywood Lane. The crash killed Meganne Ball, 30, of Nolensville....

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Jury Finds Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Guilty On 4 Counts Vehicular Homicide, Other Charges In 2019 Deadly I-70 Semi Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The jury has found the truck driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood guilty of the vehicular homicide charges for the four people who died. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faced 41 charges total, including vehicular homicide, for the crash that killed four people in 2019. (credit: CBS) The jury returned to the courtroom on Friday afternoon with the verdicts, guilty on a total of 27 counts: 4 counts of vehicular homicide, 6 counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempt to commit assault in the first degree- extreme indifference, two counts of vehicular assault- reckless, one count of reckless driving, four counts of careless driving causing death. The prosecution and defense made their closing arguments Friday morning in the case. Aguilera-Mederos had pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges. During the trial, the defense painted a picture of Aguilera-Mederos, things happening so quickly he didn’t know what to do, and that he was a victim of a mechanical brake failure. (credit: CBS) Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.
LAKEWOOD, CO
guthrienewspage.com

Man charged with negligent homicide following fatality crash

The Logan County District Attorney’s Office filed a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide against a Guthrie man last week. The charge stems from a fatality vehicle accident from earlier this year. 79-year-old Barbara Heflin, of Crescent, died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 and Pennsylvania Ave. on Jan....
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
foxbaltimore.com

Murder Arrest: Man Charged in September Homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A month after a man was murdered in Cherry Hill, Baltimore Police have made an arrest. The shooting happened in broad daylight, a block away from a Baltimore City School and Recreation Center. Maurice Jones, 35, of Baltimore, is charged with first-degree murder in relation to Seth...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Swann convicted of Vehicular Homicide, Manslaughter in Dec 2020 Drunk Driving Crash

State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz announces the conviction of Joseph Marvin Swann for killing Ian Tahtinen in a fiery crash on December 20, 2020.  He was convicted of thirteen charges, including vehicular homicide while intoxicated by alcohol, vehicular manslaughter, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault on four St. Mary’s County deputies.   The collision occurred when […] The post Swann convicted of Vehicular Homicide, Manslaughter in Dec 2020 Drunk Driving Crash appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
KTAL

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office charge woman with vehicular homicide in fatal July crash

LIVINGSTON, La (BRPROUD) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the fatal crash that killed a Denham Springs woman on July 22, 2021. The fatal crash killed 35-year-old Brittany Costello. Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) assisted Killian Police Department in the investigation of the two-vehicle crash. On Sunday, LSPO Sheriff Jason Ard announced the arrest of the other driver, Kelli Lemoine.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Vehicular Homicide#Intoxication#Firearms#Nissan#Tbi
Columbian

Vancouver driver gets 6½ years for vehicular homicide

A Vancouver man was sentenced Friday in Clark County Superior Court to 6½ years in prison in a February 2019 crash that killed a cousin who was riding in his vehicle. Michael Tataichy, 32, previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in the death of 18-year-old Manson Juea.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
uticaphoenix.net

Rome man arrested and charged with double homicide Monday

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with stabbing two people to death in the outer district of Rome, Oneida County, on Monday, according to State Police. Kyle J. Kirk, of 5959 Old Oneida Road, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, police said.
ROME, NY
Houston Chronicle

Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal downtown crash

A man faces an intoxication manslaughter charge in a Friday crash downtown that left another man dead, according to Houston Police. Police said 35-year-old Timoteo Arteaga ran a stop sign in a black Volkswagen Tiguan at the intersection of Pierce and St. Emanuel streets and then a black Kia Forte on Pierce Street hit him.
HOUSTON, TX
Cecil Daily

Man facing vehicular manslaughter charges in Edgewood crash

BEL AIR — A man who allegedly ran over a pedestrian on an Edgewood road earlier this week — and then drove away from the scene — is facing vehicular manslaughter charges after the victim died from his injuries at a regional hospital on Monday night, according to the Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barrack.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Rogersville Review

Fatal crash from 2020 results in vehicular homicide sealed indictment

A Rogersville man who was involved in a fatal 2020 head-on collision was served on Oct. 6 with a sealed indictment warrant charging him with vehicular homicide. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, on June 29, 2020 Jonathan Derek Tackett, 29, 137 Morningside Circle, Rogersville, was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima northbound on Rt. 66S near Rogersville when he crossed the center line into the path of southbound 1989 Nissan pickup.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wgxa.tv

Man facing charges for triple homicide in Southwest Georgia

DAWSON, Ga. -- A man wanted by two law enforcement agencies for a triple homicide investigation has been arrested. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in by Terrell County Sherriff's Office to investigate two men that were found shot to death in the 100 block of Oak Street in Bronwood.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Man Charged With Homicide in Possible Case of Wrong Identity

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A Brainerd man faces a homicide charge after he allegedly shot and killed a woman he may have thought was his ex-girlfriend, investigators say. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that 29-year-old Cameron Moser was charged Monday in Crow Wing County with second-degree intentional murder in connection with 46-year-old Bethany Bernatsky's death. Police found her body in a resort cabin near Nisswa on Thursday.
BRAINERD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy