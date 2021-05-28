Crime briefs: Man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The jury has found the truck driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood guilty of the vehicular homicide charges for the four people who died. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faced 41 charges total, including vehicular homicide, for the crash that killed four people in 2019. (credit: CBS) The jury returned to the courtroom on Friday afternoon with the verdicts, guilty on a total of 27 counts: 4 counts of vehicular homicide, 6 counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempt to commit assault in the first degree- extreme indifference, two counts of vehicular assault- reckless, one count of reckless driving, four counts of careless driving causing death. The prosecution and defense made their closing arguments Friday morning in the case. Aguilera-Mederos had pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges. During the trial, the defense painted a picture of Aguilera-Mederos, things happening so quickly he didn’t know what to do, and that he was a victim of a mechanical brake failure. (credit: CBS) Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO