Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Jianpu Among First Selected To Enroll In CAICT's Big Data Program

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 20 days ago

BEIJING, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (JT) - Get Report, a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China, is pleased to announce that it has been selected among the first batch of companies enrolled in the Zhuoxin (Advanced Information Security) Big Data Program ("Program"), and participated in compiling and releasing an industry report - Mobile Data Security Blue Book.

The Program, led by the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology ("CAICT"), is poised to establish a comprehensive data governance ecosystem consisting of infrastructure, scrutiny and assessment, talent training, legal advice, data audit and promotion strategy. It is positioned to help enterprises step up their data security capabilities, while gearing China's digital economy towards healthier and more sustainable development.

With data playing an increasingly important role in economic and social development, critical issues facing digital transformation across industries are rising, including how to disrupt data fragmentation across a multitude of enterprise systems and how to approach industry-wise data application at scale and create value while ensuring data security and privacy protection. Additionally, according to Regulations of the People's Republic of China on Certification and Accreditation, the Program unveiled the first certification framework in China's data security sector, which is referred as Big Data Cybersecurity Certification.

The CAICT rigorously evaluated hundreds of enterprises that applied to join the Program, before recently releasing the first batch of 100 member companies. Jianpu, being a leading independent open platform for financial product discovery and recommendation services in China, was successfully selected as part of the list.

Mr. David Ye, Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jianpu, commented, "We are very honored to have been selected in the first batch of member companies in the Zhuoxin Big Data Program. We have long been accumulating a strong track record when it comes to data security and user privacy protection. Notably, our big data and risk management service platform has been recognized at the third level of the cybersecurity protection system. It received its tier-based information system security protection certificate from public security authorities, while also gaining varying-levels of recognitions from authorities for its cybersecurity management capabilities. Going forward, we will continue our efforts to strengthen our data cybersecurity posture.

"With a long history and deep roots in the financial technology industry, Jianpu will work together with other members of the Zhuoxin Big Data Program to make contributions to the powerful data security ecosystem, which will further support data security for China's financial industry or even for the entire nation," Mr. Ye concluded.

Our big data and risk management service platform, with the brand name Zhanrong Digital Technology ("Zhanrong"), is one of Jianpu's business segments, providing sophisticated digital financial services through advanced technologies, such as AI and cloud computing, for banks, consumer finance companies, insurance companies and other financial institutions to foster improvement in their operational capabilities and accelerate their digital transformation. In order to safeguard the security and reliability of data in service, Zhanrong attaches great importance to cybersecurity management, building a full spectrum of cybersecurity operations throughout physical security, network security, server security, application security, data security and security policy. Furthermore, Zhanrong adopts stringent management measures and technology-powered mechanisms throughout the entire data life cycle to ensure data security and compliance.

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is a leading independent open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products in China. By leveraging its deep data insights and proprietary technology, Jianpu provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user's particular financial needs and credit profile. The Company also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve their target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels and enhance their competitiveness by providing them with tailored data, risk management and end-to-end solutions. The Company is committed to maintaining an independent open platform, which allows it to serve the needs of users and financial service providers impartially. For more information, please visit http://ir.jianpu.ai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its solutions and services; the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with users, financial service providers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jianpu Technology Inc. Oscar ChenTel: +86 (10) 6242-7068E-mail: IR@rong360.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. Jenny CaiTel: +86 (10) 6508-0677E-mail: jianpu@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. Brandi PiacenteTel: +1-212-481-2050E-mail: jianpu@tpg-ir.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jianpu-among-first-selected-to-enroll-in-caicts-big-data-program-301301567.html

SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
544
Followers
24K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Sec#Caict#Jianpu Technology Inc#The Company#The Zhuoxin Lrb#Ai#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide BIM In Construction Industry To 2027 - Increasing Awareness Regarding Benefits Of BIM Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BIM in Construction Market by Phase of Work, End User, Application and Deployment Model: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global BIM in construction market is expected to reach $7,536.0 million in 2027, from...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Decentralized Gaming Platform DeFi11 Launches IDO After $3.5M Private Sale

NEW DELHI, India, Jun 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy sports have gained massive popularity in recent years. The market is expected to grow by 7% by 2024. However, a lack of regulation has allowed companies to exploit users. Many fantasy sports and virtual gaming platforms have been accused of publishing false volumes, creating fake winners, and misusing user data. DeFi11 was created to stop these unfair practices, providing a safe platform for the users. Powered by blockchain, DeFi11 eliminates centralization and maintains user privacy. In addition, DeFi11 will tokenize gaming assets using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing users to access features like liquidity pools, prediction-based smart contracts, and staking.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Microfluidics Industry To 2029 - By Application, Material And Geography

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 The "Microfluidics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Microfluidics is the science of manipulating and controlling fluids inside micrometer-size channels. The application of microfluidics ranges from...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Hadoop Operation Service Market Rewriting it's Growth Cycle| IBM ,Microsoft

Hadoop operation service is an open-source distributed processing framework that manages data processing and storage for big data applications in scalable clusters of computer servers. It's at the center of an ecosystem of big data technologies that are primarily used to support advanced analytics initiatives, including predictive analytics, data mining and machine learning. Hadoop systems can handle various forms of structured and unstructured data, giving users more flexibility for collecting, processing, analyzing and managing data than relational databases and data warehouses provide.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

CipherDriveOne Secures Internationally Recognized Certifications And Promoted To Top US Government Components Listing Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CipherDriveOne ( www.cipherdriveone.com), a KLC Group Company, is first in promoting a Hardware Full Disk Encryption - Authorization Acquisition (AA) solution for the US Government's Data-at-Rest (DAR) requirement. CipherDriveOne adds an additional layer of key encryption and authentication on top of any OPAL 2.0 self-encrypting solid-state drive (SSD) or hard disk drives (HDD). The protection of the hard drive's content is immediate, operating system agnostic and governed by FIPS-140-2 level key encryption technology that is Common Criteria certified with the availability of a managed single, two-factor, and multi-factor user authentication.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market to See Stunning Growth | D2L, G-Cube, Oracle, IBM

Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Latitude CG, Adobe Systems, Absorb Software, Tata Interactive Systems, Schoology, Blackboard, Growth Engineering, Ispring, SAP, Mindflash, Instructure (Bridge), Cornerstone Ondemand, Upside Learning (Upsidelms), D2L, Sumtotal Systems, Learnupon, Saba Software, Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), Epignosis, Expertus, G-Cube, Crossknowledge, Cypher Learning, Docebo & Geenio.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Marketing Resource Management Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom: IBM, SAS, Kodak

The latest independent research document on Global Marketing Resource Management examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Marketing Resource Management market report advocates analysis of IBM, SAS, Adnovate, Neolane, MarketingPilot (Microsoft), Aptean, Central Desktop (PGi), Code Worldwide, BrandWizard, Saepio, BrandMaster, Teradata, BrandMaker, SAP, Kodak, Infor Orbis Global, Direxxis & Oracle.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Magic Data Tech Wins "Best Supplier Of Alibaba Cloud 2021"

BEIJING, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing headquartered global AI data services provider, Magic Data Tech, is proud to announce it has been named the "Best Supplier of Alibaba Cloud 2021". Based on the notion of "coalition, innovation, and win-win", the first Alibaba Cloud Outsource Conference was held in Hangzhou,...
Little Rock, ARualr.edu

Adesoba selected for data science internship at IBM

Adeola Adesoba, a graduate student at UA Little Rock, has been selected for a competitive summer internship with IBM. Adesoba will work as a cognitive engineer/data science graduate intern with IBM’s Global Business Services Team from June 1 to Aug. 13. “IBM is such a large tech organization,” Adesoba said....
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

MaxLinear’s PAM4 DSP Selected by uSenlight to Deliver Sub-3.5W 100G Optical Modules for Hyperscale Data Centers and Wireless Fronthaul Applications

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2021-- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that uSenlight Corporation, a key ODM developing high-speed, high-performance, reliable integrated optical modules for datacenter, FTTx, optical networking and CPRI/LTE applications, has selected the MxL93516 PAM4 DSP to develop sub-3.5 watt 100G single lambda DR optical modules.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - Get Report, the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry™ solution stack and the Lattice SupplyGuard™ supply chain security service won The Business Intelligence Group's 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the Threat Detection category. The awards program seeks to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Network Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco Systems, Sophos, Honeywell

Latest released the research study on Global Network Security Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Network Security Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Network Security. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Symantec Corp. (United States),McAfee (United States),Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom),Ruckus (United States),Motorola Soltuions (United States),Juniper Solutions (United States),Fortinet (United States),Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (United States),Aruba Networks (United States),Aerohive (United States),Honeywell (United States),ADT (United States).
Technologybusinessnewsasia.com

PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika, Beijing Guoshi Technology Winners of Software AG’s 2020 PartnerConnect Partner Award

Software AG, a leader in IoT, integration, API Management and Business Transformation software, formally recognized two of the company’s APAC partners, PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika (Indonesia) and Beijing Guoshi Technology (China), in its 2020 PartnerConnect Partner Awards. The annual awards program recognizes outstanding partners that demonstrate the innovative use of Software AG solutions, embody Software AG PartnerConnect values and excel in their ability to help customers succeed.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Globant Highlights The Urgency To Instill 'carbon-thinking' In Organizations To Prepare For A Technological And Sustainable Future

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (GLOB) - Get Report, a digitally native company, published its new Sentinel Report , which aims to guide organizations in their strategies and planning to be ready for the business of the future. In "Navigating the Sustainable Business Era", Globant outlines how organizations should integrate sustainability into the core of their business and transition from awareness to consciousness, for their own success and for the future of climate change.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Spectra7 Microsystems Announces Listing On OTCQB

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (" Spectra7" or the " Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that its application for a listing to the OTCQB ® Venture Market ("OTCQB") has been approved and it will begin trading on June 21, 2021.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Innovaccer Recognized As An Industry Leader With Top Score In KLAS Population Health Vendor Overview 2021 Report

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, was recognized in the KLAS report, "Population Health Vendor Overview 2021." Innovaccer stood out in customer interviews for its "customer experience, market energy, and breadth of PHM capabilities," solidifying its status as a leader in today's competitive PHM market.