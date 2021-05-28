Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Zhongchao Inc. Launched New Line Of Business Focusing On Tumor And Rare Disease Patient Management

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 20 days ago

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a healthcare services company offering online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, announced the launch of the patient management service focusing on the professional field of tumor and rare disease operated through its subsidiary Shanghai Zhongxin Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhongxin").

Zhongchao has been closely following up on the new study and research of tumor and rare disease both in China and worldwide. Based on the statistics provided by World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer, there were approximately 19.29 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths globally in 2020. China had approximately 4.57 million new cancer cases in 2020, accounting for approximately 23.7% of the total cancer cases around the world. China's National Health Commission indicated that there are approximately 20 million patients with rare disease in China. Medical treatment markets for both cancer and rare diseases have been expanding along with the increasing number of patients.

The Company has realized that, in addition to drug development and more advanced medical treatment options, patients' active engagements in the treatment is also critical to lead to better overall treatment outcomes such as higher chemotherapy completion rate, lower rehospitalization risk and longer survival time. Many multinational pharmaceutical companies have also realized such significance by conducting strategic investments in not only drug developments but also patient management projects.

With our MDMOOC online platform which provides information, education, and training services for healthcare professionals and Sunshine Health Forums which provides healthcare knowledge for the public, the Company could provide technical supports for Zhongxin's patient management services to assist patients with tumor or rare disease. Zhongxin plans to build a comprehensive patient management system with integrated data insights into existing clinical workflows.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "Zhongxin is built upon our years of healthcare training service experience and successful platforms for healthcare professionals and the general public. We believe that with our patient management services, patients will have access to holistic and effective treatment systems for individual well-being, improved patient experience, optimal allocation of resources and reduced overall costs."

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing ,China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform ( www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its "Sunshine Health Forums" platform ( www.ygjkclass.com) in China. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may ," "will ," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following:  the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company: Pei Xu, CFO

Email: xupei@mdmooc.org

Phone: +86 21-3220-5987

Investor Relations: Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1 718-213-7386

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhongchao-inc-launched-new-line-of-business-focusing-on-tumor-and-rare-disease-patient-management-301301482.html

SOURCE Zhongchao Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
541
Followers
23K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zhongchao Inc#Cancer Research#Tumor#Cancer Treatment#Disease#New Line Of Business#Zcmd#Company#Mdmooc#Sunshine Health Forums#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Sirnaomics Announces Acceptance Of Investigational New Drug Application By China NMPA For Global Multicenter Phase 2b Trial Of STP705 Treatment For Skin Squamous Cell Carcinoma

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU BIOBAY, China, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics against cancer, fibrotic diseases, and other unmet clinical indications, today announced that the China National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the company's lead candidate, STP705, for the treatment of skin squamous cell carcinoma in situ (isSCC).
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

InnoCare Announces Orphan Drug Designation Of Gunagrabtinib By US FDA For Treatment Of Cholangiocarcinoma

BEIJING, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCare (HKEX: 09969), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to its pan-FGFR inhibitor gunagratinib (ICP-192) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. InnoCare's ICP-192 is a...
Seattle, WAPhramalive.com

Novo Nordisk Partners to Research, Develop Obesity Therapies

Novo Nordisk Partners With Seattle Biopharm to Research, Develop Obesity Therapies. Seattle-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Lumen Bioscience is teaming up with Novo Nordisk to explore research and development opportunities within obesity, among other metabolic disorders. The collaboration will harness Lumen’s drug development and manufacturing platform alongside Novo Nordisk’s experience in...
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Argenx Announces Publication Of Phase 3 ADAPT Trial Results Of Efgartigimod For The Treatment Of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis In The Lancet Neurology

Results from ADAPT showed treatment with efgartigimod provided clinically meaningful improvement s in strength and quality of life measures in g eneralized m yasthenia g ravis (gMG ) Efgartigimod is under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review with December 17, 2021 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

XCMG Publishes 2021 Hoisting Industry Chain Sustainable Development Report

XUZHOU, China, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SHE:000425) has formulated and published the industry's first "Hoisting Supply Chain Safety Development Report and Initiative" (the "Report"), a blockbuster release since XCMG's publication of the "4.0 Sustainability Principles for Hoisting Industry Chain" in 2016. The Report...
Economythedallasnews.net

Plasma Fractionation Market 2025 | Urgent Need to Treat Hemophilia Benefits Companies in Plasma Fractionation Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Plasma-derived medical products have been used for decades to treat clinical diseases. Even though there are more than 30 plasma-derived medications, they are in short supply making them expensive. Several plasma protein concentrates such as gamma globulin to treat immunodeficiency and clotting factor concentrates to treat haemophilia are considered essential medicines by the WHO, ensuring bright prospects for the overall plasma fractionation market.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Fast Track Designation Granted By The U.S. FDA To CVL-871 For The Treatment Of Dementia-Related Apathy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to CVL-871, a D1/D5 partial agonist in development for the treatment of dementia-related apathy.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract In Nigeria To Provide IUGO Care And IUGO Voice To Chronic Disease Patients

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed a paying contract with a large regional clinic in Nigeria to provide its iUGO Care Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) modules and its iUGO Voice automated interactive voice recognition platform to their chronic disease patients.
CancerMedagadget.com

Oncology Nutrition Market: Focus on Improving Oncology Care Worldwide to Boost Adoption of Oncology Therapies

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Global Oncology nutrition Market”. According to the report, the global oncology nutrition market was valued at US$ 836 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027. Higher incidence & prevalence of cancer across the world is the major driver of the global oncology nutrition market. For instance, according to the WHO, 2,378,785 new cancer cases were seen in North America in 2018. Furthermore, as per Globocan 2018, 5-year prevalence for all type of cancers in Europe was found to be 12,132,287, which is second only after Asia Pacific.
Worldajmc.com

European Data Initiative Aims to Solve Rare Diseases

Using the new data initiative, researchers hope to diagnose unsolved cases of rare diseases. In a series of papers and case reports published in the European Journal of Human Genetics, researchers detailed the first results of Solve-RD, a collaboration aimed at diagnosing individuals living with unsolved cases of rare diseases in Europe.
Healthbiospace.com

Anji Pharma Launches Phase 3 Trial for ANJ900 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes Patients with Kidney Disease

Gut-targeted metformin is expected to lower blood glucose but limit systemic drug levels, opening treatment options for T2D patients with renal insufficiency. CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Anji Pharma (“Anji”) has initiated a pivotal trial of ANJ900 (delayed-release metformin) in patients with Type 2 diabetes (T2D), including those with varying stages of renal disease. As part of Anji’s global clinical study program, called “DREAM-T2D,” patients with T2D having normal kidney function to Stage 3B chronic kidney disease (CKD) will be enrolled for as long as 52 weeks and assessed for HbA1c levels throughout the treatment period.
Marketsdenversun.com

Cardiac Rhythm Disease Management Market 2021 Highlights Key Business Opportunities and Growth Till 2028 :Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, BIOTRONIK, Inc., ABIOMED & More

Worldwide Cardiac Rhythm Disease Management Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cardiac Rhythm Disease Management Market Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cardiac Rhythm Disease Management Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Cardiac Rhythm Disease Management Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Diseases & Treatmentsnetworthynewz.com

Biogen and Eisai launch initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ADUHELM

Biogen and Eisai launch initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ADUHELM. Cambridge, MA, Jun 08, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Following U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) accelerated approval of ADUHELMTM (aducanumab-avwa) as the first and only Alzheimer’s disease treatment to address a defining pathology of the disease by reducing amyloid beta plaques in the brain, Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai Inc., U.S. subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., announced a range of programs intended to support access for all qualified patients, including traditionally underserved populations. These initiatives aim to help patients and their families understand the disease, navigate the diagnostic journey, secure culturally competent care and afford treatment.
Healthajmc.com

Peer-Delivered Intervention Can Increase Patients’ Acceptance of Rare Diseases

Results of a clinical trial indicate peer-delivered interventions can help patients with rare diseases achieve disease acceptance. A self-help and peer counseling intervention improved patients’ acceptance of their rare chronic diseases, according to trial results published in JAMA Psychiatry. Currently, over 6000 rare diseases exist with differing symptoms and courses;...
HealthMedCity News

UPMC spins out AI-driven analytics company focused on chronic disease patients

Pittsburgh-based UPMC launched a new artificial intelligence-powered company that aims to help clinicians identify patients with chronic diseases and link them to treatment options. Realyze Intelligence, incubated at and funded by UPMC Enterprises, provides a clinical intelligence platform that “reads” the detailed clinical notes in patients’ EMRs, said Aaron Brauser,...
Healthaithority.com

Labcorp And OmniSeq Launch INSIGHT, Next-Generation Sequencing Platform to Advance Precision Oncology

Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, and OmniSeq, a CAP-accredited, molecular diagnostic innovation of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, announced the launch of OmniSeq INSIGHT, a comprehensive genomic and immune profiling, tissue-based test that integrates next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology. The test is designed to advance precision oncology and improve patient outcomes, as part of Labcorp’s commitment to empower better health decisions for patients through the addition of cutting-edge diagnostic tools in precision medicine.