Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

New Tutoring Job In Toronto Teaching An Exceptional Student: Tutors International Launches Their Latest Global Recruitment Process

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 20 days ago

OXFORD, England, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International is a prestigious private tutoring company that specialises in matching the perfect tutor to their clients' families. They conduct a custom global search for each Client enquiry to ensure that they find not only a world-class tutor, but one that matches the attitudes, values, ideas and specific needs of that family and their child(ren).

Tutors International has just launched the custom recruitment process for their latest tutoring job (ref. TRT 0621). They are looking for an able, experienced and broadly capable tutor, required for a complex and multi-faceted role with a 16-year-old girl in Toronto, Canada. The role starts as soon as possible. The position will last until the student completes her high school education in May 2023.

The Student

One of the key benefits of high-quality private tuition is that the education provided can be personalised and tailored to the learner. An integral part of delivering that individualised tuition is garnering a thorough understanding of the student: their needs, their preferences, their talents, their challenges.

The student in question for the TRT 0621 job is in 10th grade and is currently being home-schooled while enrolled in National University Virtual High School (NUVHS). She is fluent in English, French and Russian. She is a talented tennis player who trained hard from an early age with the possibility of turning pro but then decided to redirect her focus towards academic study with a view to getting into Brown University in Rhode Island. Due to her having devoted so much time and energy to tennis, she had little to no time left to pursue other passions such as music or her love of animals. Now that she is being home-schooled and has greatly reduced the tennis, there is time to broaden her range of interests while maintaining high academic standards and preparing for Brown.

Academically, she is highly capable, attaining near-perfect grades across all her subjects when in school even though, at times, she was too tired to stay awake in class. So far, with NUVHS, her scores have been almost flawless.

Ensuring a Perfect Match

Tutors International specialise in residential private tuition which requires tutors to live with the families, or off-site but on hand to help in the home during agreed hours. This means the tutor has to be so much more than a good teacher. Their personality has to work with the family and the student. The tutor's own attitudes, values and ideas should align with the families to a significant degree. Tutors International discern the most important values, desires and attitudes of the family in order to match a tutor with complementary qualities.

A Tutor Who Can Go the Extra Mile

Tutors International's tailored and global approach to recruitment for high-end tutoring means they're adept in sourcing educators that can honour and nurture extra-curricular interests as well as offer academic excellence. Part of ensuring this is understanding the student's personal interests, talents and goals.

Away from school and tennis, the student in focus for the TRT 0621 job is a charming young lady with a warm and friendly demeanour. She is easy to talk to, and her sense of curiosity and interest can be easily engaged by inspiring academic exercises. She is not afraid of debate or discussion and once her interest in a given subject is piqued, she lights up with enthusiasm.

She has a long abiding love of animals, and a particular interest in dogs. She currently has very few interests and needs to be encouraged and motivated into a wide range of new activities with the goal not being limited to the utility of volunteering and leadership that Colleges like to see, but rather to engendering genuine passions and interests that might become lifelong.

As a child, she was required to play the piano. While this forced practice has put her off the instrument, she still has musical talent and plays the saxophone to a reasonable level. She certainly has an interest in music in most forms and could be a talented musician if she felt motivated to practice more. Indeed, she is one of those rare people who could genuinely be considered a skilled allrounder. She has an interest in learning to play the koto, for which a teacher has been found, and the intention is that she starts when circumstances allow. She is also interested in archery, has her own bow and is intending to pursue this once the pandemic eases. Koto and archery are both new for her and it is expected that these two new interests are just the first of many.

The Ideal Candidate

This role will be a balance of academic tutor, mentor and companion. Years spent focussed on tennis have narrowed the student's range of interests and one of the key requirements of the role, along with ensuring that all the NUVHS work is done on time and to a good standard before being submitted for grading, is to broaden her horizons, introduce new sports and other activities, and explore tangential lines of enquiry. The Tutor should help nurture and encourage a sense of academic curiosity and should foster a sense of pride in her academic achievements. In order to develop and support her university application strategy, the Tutor should have attended a university of the standing of an Ivy themselves.

The Tutor should themselves be a well-rounded individual who has had experience of many activities (some to a high level). She or he should be interesting and erudite, excited by the pursuit of knowledge for its own sake and forever curious about the world around them. The Tutor should be able to inspire the student to open up and let new activities and passions into her life, whether by encouragement to give something else a go, or by simple propinquity. She or he should be proactive in terms of getting the student work experience or seeking opportunities to volunteer. Given her plans to have a dog, the Tutor should be comfortable with animals and happy to help research her options.

The Tutor should have a stable personal life and be organised in the way they run their household to act as a good role model. The Tutor should be resourceful, unflappable and determined while nonetheless calm and measured.

It would be helpful if the Tutor has excellent French or at least one other language to a high level other than English.

The Process

Tutors International's tailored service requires a thorough recruitment method. The application process is rigorous and highly customised for every tutoring job. Of the hundreds of CVs and résumés from private tutor applicants, they only shortlist the candidates that meet every single criterion on the job specification and consider only the very best and most qualified of those shortlisted tutors. They then check references for every tutor being considered. The remaining handful of tutors that pass every quality check are then interviewed in person. The two best candidates are then put forward to the Client. The final decision is made by the Client.

The TRT 0621 tutoring job is open for applications from candidates who are prepared and qualified to excel in this wonderful high-end tutoring placement. Tutors International asks that if you are a qualified, suitable, experienced and exceptional private tutor that you apply here: www.tutors-international.net/currentpositions.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Providing an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and homeschooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details:

Web: www.tutors-international.com Email: marketing@tutors-international.com Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135 Tutors International Clarendon House 52 Cornmarket Street Oxford OX1 3HJ UK

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tutoring-job-in-toronto-teaching-an-exceptional-student-tutors-international-launches-their-latest-global-recruitment-process-301301614.html

SOURCE Tutors International

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
541
Followers
23K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Tutoring#School Education#Oxford#Tutors International#Nuvhs#Brown University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

The Classroom Door (TCD) Launches Global Educational Platform Bringing Together Expert Tutors, Advisors And Proprietary College Counseling Content

MIAMI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Classroom Door (TCD) , a comprehensive global educational platform and tutoring marketplace that provides access to world-class tutors, certified teachers and advisors as well as proprietary college counseling content is set to launch today. Founded by Nikki Geula, a pioneer in the college consulting and tutoring industry, The Classroom Door's (TCD) mission is to democratize the elite tutoring and college application process, and make expertise available to all regardless of economic status. Leveraging an elite group of over 1,500 vetted, world class tutorsfrom leading universities including Harvard, Yale, MIT, Stanford, Princeton, and Oxford, TCD offers expert tutoring and college advising to students starting at $15 an hour.
The Tab

Students are offering private tutors thousands to sit online exams for them

With the move to online exams by unis due to Covid restrictions, private tutors are now reporting being offered thousands to sit online exams on behalf of students. Naomi Wilson, a private economics tutor, told The Tab since last summer she’s been getting requests from students offering £250-300 per individual exam, with rates “going into the thousands for dissertations”.
BusinessTimes Union

PrideStaff Bend Launches New Professional Recruiting Division

FRESNO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. As businesses across the country struggle to find qualified talent, PrideStaff is pleased to announce that their Bend office has added a G.A. Rogers & Associates division to its existing operations. A natural extension of PrideStaff's staffing and placement franchise, G.A. Rogers & Associates addresses clients' direct hire needs for executive, managerial and supervisory roles in PrideStaff's core areas of focus.
Boston, MAcollegexpress.com

Great Universities in New England for International Students

Every year, thousands of university students from around the world flock to New England—a relatively small part of the Northeastern US that comprises the states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. This region is known for its unpredictable weather as well as its wide range of well-respected colleges and universities—including the ones on this list.
MarketsTechCrunch

Seoul-based Ringle raises $18M Series A for its one-on-one English tutoring platform

Other participants in the round, which brings Ringle’s total raised to $20 million, include returning investors One Asset Management and MoCA Ventures, along with new backer Xolon Invest. Ringle claims its revenue has grown three times every year since it was founded in 2015, and that bookings for lessons have increased by 390% compared to the previous year.
Agriculturestudyinternational.com

Harvest jobs in Australia: What international students should know

International students in Victoria who are looking for short-term work may want to consider working on Australian farms. The agriculture sector has been experiencing labour shortages due to the pandemic, with border restrictions preventing workers from entering the country for the peak harvesting season. Here’s what you should know about...
Madison, WImadison

Madison Promise Academy will feature honors courses, tutoring online

The Madison Metropolitan School District’s new virtual program this fall will include honors courses and tutoring options in core subjects. District director of instructional technology and media services TJ McCray presented more details about the Madison Promise Academy, which will accept 200-250 students in grades 6-12 this fall, to the School Board Monday. The creation of the new learning option comes more than a year after all students moved to virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to build on lessons learned throughout that experience.
Cancerdal.ca

Grad profile: All‑star athlete, cancer researcher and tutor

This article is part of a series focusing on the grads of the Dalhousie Class of 2021. Visit our Class of 2021 virtual space to share in the excitement with our newest graduates. You could say Ariel Provo followed in the footsteps of her parents, both Dal alumni and former...
CollegesTelegraph

Apart from dating one of my tutors, my university days were a complete waste of time

There’s been a bit of debate about university recently. Students have had a rough time with remote learning in the past 15 months, while the fees remain gargantuan. A newspaper report on the weekend also revealed that British applications to American universities have increased 23 per cent this year, and that the UK faces a “brain drain” since many graduates won’t return home again. (I’m not convinced by this argument – if they’re that bright, why would they settle in a country so confused between trousers and pants?)
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Rio Salado College and InScribe Partner with Students to Develop Innovative Digital Community

Interactive Spaces Support Student Completion and Promote Inclusive Culture. Rio Salado College and InScribe have partnered to launch a pilot series of innovative digital communities that will allow Rio Salado College’s students to easily connect with their peers, advisors, and faculty to promote engagement and improve outcomes. These interactive spaces were designed in partnership with Rio Salado’s student leaders, incorporating their experience and feedback to ensure that each community is engaging, impactful, and relevant.
Jobstheexeterdaily.co.uk

Find online tutor jobs that match your skills

Mathematics is really the study and study of the properties of quantities and therefore the relationship between them through the utilisation of numbers, also because the discussion of structures, shapes and transformations. This data is assumed to possess originated or evolved through the abstraction and logical reasoning of basic factors like counting, counting, measuring, and studying the shapes and movements of objects.
Educationjewishpgh.org

JOB POSTING: Programs and Seminars Communications Associate @ CWB

Classrooms Without Borders (CWB) seeks a detail oriented, motivated, dynamic, creative, and passionate individual for the role of Programs and Seminars Communications Associate. This is a part-time position with the opportunity to become full-time. The Programs and Seminars Communications Associate will be responsible for administrative tasks, marketing, and communication, that are associated with CWB virtual programming, in-school educational programming, and study travel seminars. This position reports to the Educational Programs and Outreach Manager and the Assistant Director and may work in conjunction with Operations Manager on matters of marketing and administration.
Collegesuniversitybusiness.com

90% of colleges plan in-person learning for international students

College and university leaders are confident they can deliver in-person learning for the majority of international students in the fall while increasing study abroad opportunities for students from the United States. A new report from the Institute of International Education (IIE) shows that 90% are preparing for face-to-face instruction of...