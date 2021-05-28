Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX the "Company") announced today that it will host a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 41 st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference on June 3, 2021.

Date: June 3, 2021Time: 9:15 a.m. ETPresenter: Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and CEO

The fireside chat is being webcast and will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website, http://investor.tempursealy.com/. Time listed is subject to change.

About Tempur Sealy

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, TEMPUR®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Our distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures our products are offered wherever and however customers want to shop.

Lastly, we accept our global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, our community and environment. We have and are implementing programs consistent with our responsibilities.

