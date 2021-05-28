Finch Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. ("Finch" or "Finch Therapeutics") (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced that Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference: Finch will participate in a fireside chat on June 4, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference: Finch will present a corporate overview on June 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available under the ' Investors & News' section of the Finch website. A replay of each presentation will be available shortly after the event and will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About Finch Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. With the capabilities to develop both complete and targeted microbiome therapeutics, Finch is advancing a rich pipeline of candidates designed to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. Finch's lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI), and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In June 2020, Finch announced that CP101 met its primary efficacy endpoint in PRISM3, the first of two pivotal trials to support the development of CP101 for the prevention of recurrent CDI. Finch plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial, referred to as PRISM4, as its second pivotal trial of CP101 for recurrent CDI. Finch is also developing CP101 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus, and FIN-211 for the treatment of the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. In partnership with Takeda, Finch is advancing FIN-524 and FIN-525 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, respectively.

Media Contact:Gabriella Linville-Englermedia@finchtherapeutics.com

Investor Contact:Greg Perryir@finchtherapeutics.com