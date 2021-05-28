Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

OraSure Technologies To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) - Get Report, a leader in point of care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.

Dr. Tang is scheduled to speak on June 4, 2021, at 10:30 AM EDT. The live webcast and a replay of the presentation can be accessed by going to OraSure Technologies' web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investor Info link. A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies' web site for 14 days. Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation here.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Company contacts:

Scott GleasonSVP of IR and Corp. Communications484-425-0588 sgleason@orasure.com

Jeanne MellVP Corporate Communications484-353-1575 media@orasure.com www.orasure.com

