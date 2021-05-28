KODOCARE Pharmacy's Vaccination Program Continues To Excel With Over 30,000 COVID-19 Shots Administered To Date

JOLIET, Ill., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KODO CAREPharmacy today announced they have administered over 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines and have no intentions of slowing down. KODO CAREPharmacy specializes in the proper and safe administration of vaccines and has been vaccinating for over 20 years. KODO CAREwas selected as one of the first pharmacies in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

KODO CAREis a retail pharmacy in Joliet, Illinois that also specializes in serving assisted living facilities, supportive living facilities, senior living communities and community integrated living arrangements (CILA). The pharmacy is now offering all CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 12 years of age and older. In addition to COVID-19, they administer all vaccines. You can find available appointments at www.kodocare.com.

In January, KODO CARE began a partnership with the University of St. Francis' Leach College of Nursing in order to increase vaccine administration across the Chicagoland area. Within the first three days, the partnership allowed for the vaccinations of over 1,600 long term care residents and have since surpassed 30,000 shots to Chicagoland residents.

"KODO CARE's successful vaccination efforts would not have been possible without our partners at Leach College of Nursing at the University of St. Francis," said KODOCARE Owner and Pharmacist Chad Kodiak. "Our role in supporting the community is more important than ever, and we are so grateful and proud to be able to collaborate with nursing students to allow them to perfect their craft while being a pillar of support for our community during this difficult time."

KODO CARE Pharmacy is owned and operated by the pharmacy's second-generation CEO, Chad Kodiak, RPh, PharmD. Since 1969, KODOCARE has balanced caring and attentive service with cutting edge Pharmaceutical practice and technology. As a full-service pharmacy, KODOCARE offers over the counter medicine, vitamins and supplements, home medical supplies and sundries. KODO CARE specializes in the proper and safe administration of vaccines and has been vaccinating for over 20 years. They were one of the first independent pharmacies in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The pharmacy also offers KODO Paks, a free pre-packaged compliance system that automatically refills and delivers medicine every four weeks. They continue to expand and grow through their mission to enhance the health of those in their care and help facilities and communities achieve greater efficiency.

