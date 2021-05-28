Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PitchBook Streamlines Client Workflows With Addition Of Earnings Call Transcripts On Public Company Profiles

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 20 days ago

SEATTLE, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook , the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced it will add searchable earnings call transcripts to public company profiles to support client research workflows. Private equity, venture capital, investment bank and corporate development users look to earnings call transcripts when conducting company due diligence and market monitoring for the latest commentary from executives on topics like company guidance, M&A activity, industry headwinds and competitive landscapes. The addition of the textual versions of the quarterly calls between a public company's management, investors and analysts complement PitchBook's existing equity research reports and allow clients to gather even more insights on the industries and companies they track in one powerful central tool.

"The earnings call transcript feature will have an immediate impact for our clients by integrating a critical new qualitative data set into the platform," said Wil Sanctis, Product Manager at PitchBook. "Transcripts of these quarterly calls provide a wealth of timely industry and company insights but are often arduous to sift through given the lengthiness and total volume of documents. By designing the earnings call transcript tool with an intuitive keyword search functionality, we've allowed users to efficiently home in on the transcript insights they need to inform their investment strategies and win."

The earnings call transcript tool features discovery and filtering options, giving users the ability to search for multiple keywords and tickers, view preview snippets of keyword matches, and add transcripts from other relevant companies all in one place. Earnings call transcripts are accessible on the main PitchBook profile of thousands of public companies under the new 'Transcripts' tab located next to the 'Equity tab. Five years of historical transcripts are available for the S&P 1,500 companies and new transcriptions will be available within 24 hours of a call taking place.

The PitchBook Institutional Research Group also provides additional insights on select companies, including a recent analyst note on SoftBank's Vision Funds performance. Over the course of one year, SoftBank rebounded from its largest-ever annual loss to record-setting profits—both outcomes owed to its Vision Fund bets.

To learn more about PitchBook's earnings call transcripts tool, click here.

About PitchBookPitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, Hong Kong and London and serves more than 50,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pitchbook-streamlines-client-workflows-with-addition-of-earnings-call-transcripts-on-public-company-profiles-301301380.html

SOURCE PitchBook

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
541
Followers
23K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Companies#Public Company#Software Company#Workflows#Data Management#Softbank#Vision Funds#The Pitchbook Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Accolade To Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SEATTLE, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) , the company reinventing healthcare by helping people live their healthiest lives, today announced that it will release fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 8, 2021, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

BRP Group, Inc. Announces New Exclusive Collaboration With Nasdaq To Offer D&O Insurance Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") (BRP) , a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced an exclusive collaboration with Nasdaq, to offer tailored D&O Liability Insurance programs and solutions for companies listed on Nasdaq through its subsidiary, AHT Insurance.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rogue One, Inc Announces The Launch Of New Corporate Website And Social Media Platform

Washington D.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc, a publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG) (hereinafter the "Company") announced that in connection with the company's recent reverse stock split, name change and new ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG), the Company has launched a new corporate website, www.rogueoneinc.com and social media platform to keep shareholders and the investment community updated on the latest Company news and other related activities. The Company will utilize Twitter ( @rogueoneinc ), Instagram ( @rogueoneinc ) and Facebook ( @ rogueoneinc ) as well as other relevant platforms to share company updates, acquisition news, sales, marketing and promotional activities as well as the latest in general tequila, spirits and hospitality industry news in an effort to develop an interactive dialogue with existing and potential customers as well as shareholders and potential investors who are interested in learning more about the Company and its related activities.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Investigates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV's Directors And Officers For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties - GOEV, HCAC

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ("Hennessy Capital IV") (HCAC) - Get Report, now known as Canoo Inc. ("Canoo") (GOEV) , breached their fiduciary duties to Hennessy Capital IV and its shareholders. If you were a Hennessy Capital IV shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Neo4j Announces $325 Million Series F Investment, The Largest In Database History

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j Ⓡ, the leader in graph technology, announced today a Series F funding round as part of a $325 million investment led by Eurazeo (RF:PA) with participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures). Today's transaction represents the largest investment in a private database company and raises Neo4j's valuation to over $2 billion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Spring Health Announces Harshit Shah As New Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health , a leading provider of behavioral health benefits with the most comprehensive solution for employee mental well-being, today announced the appointment of Harshit Shah as the company's chief technology officer (CTO). The new role allows the rapidly growing company to continue to leverage technology for long-term differentiation in the industry and reduce barriers to mental health.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

S3 Partners Launches Squeeze Risk Score On SI

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 Partners, a leading fintech innovator and data analytics firm, today announced that it will offer its Squeeze Risk Score to all Bloomberg Terminal subscribers under 'S3 Squeeze' at {SI< GO >}. The data, which replaces the previously available S3 Rate Temperature, will be provided on a 30-day delay, with real-time data available in S3's BLACK App Excel {APPS BLAX< GO >} and S3's enterprise data offering. This real-time data will be available to new and existing clients of S3's best-selling BLACK APP {APPS BPRO< GO >} on June 30.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Palantir Recognized With Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) announced today that it was named as a 2021 Global AWS Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its Palantir platform in its work to combat COVID-19. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

New Vodcast Episode: ExxonMobil Joins Comarch To Discuss Fuel Retail CX And Strategy

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global software house delivering customer engagement and marketing solutions, has released episode 3 of its vodcast, " Coffee with Comarch Loyalty ." In this episode, Comarch's Head of Loyalty Strategy Consulting , Bindu Gupta , interviews Devin Miller, Consumer Marketing Manager at ExxonMobil , who has been dedicated to creating amazing digital experiences for his customers for the past 15 years.
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

LPL Financial Adds CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. to its Platform

LPL Financial (LPLA) has been selected by CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI), the wealth management business of CUNA Mutual Group with approximately $36B in brokerage and advisory assets, to support its retail brokerage and advisory business. Shares of the largest independent broker-dealer in the U.S. have gained 70.5% over the...
SoftwareTimes Union

FourQ Establishes Global Partner Program to Streamline Intercompany Financial Management Efforts of Multinational Companies

WESTPORT, Conn. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. In response to increased demand for intercompany financial management (IFM), FourQ has launched a global partner program designed to drive collaboration and engagement with technology providers, consulting firms, and professional services firms. The partner program will promote and develop joint best-in-class intercompany solutions in areas of tax, billing, vendor payments, and financial transformation.
BusinessStamford Advocate

International Conversational AI Digital Messaging Services Provider, OutPLEX, Announces New Brands and Scales Further with New Client Additions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. OutPLEX, a pioneer in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and digital messaging outsourcing, announces new enterprise company brand additions contracted for messaging and voice to messaging services at scale. OutPLEX grew by 127% in 2020 and is on a trajectory to significantly increase in 2021 as well, with the following additions:
Businesswealthadviser.co

Pension & Wealth Management Advisors adds Managing Partner and Co-President

Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (PWMA) has appointed David J Serpa as Co-President and Managing Partner of the firm. Serpa brings with him nearly 25 years of executive experience driving business transformation and maximising shareholder value in the management consulting and M&A industry. He has worked with both large multi-national clients and the private industry.
Businessaithority.com

Higher Education Technology Company Ellucian to be Acquired by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners announced that private equity funds managed by those firms have agreed to acquire Ellucian, a leading higher education technology solutions provider, from TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, and Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.. Blackstone and Vista will invest in Ellucian through their respective long-term private equity strategies, which hold investments for longer periods than traditional private equity.
BusinessInvestmentNews

LPL signs on $36 billion insurance company B-D as clearing client

CUNA Brokerage Services agreed to become a clearing and custody client at LPL. The firm has $36 billion in assets and close to 550 advisers who work at credit unions. As LPL Financial continues to pay top dollar for recruits, it is also expanding its clearing and custody businesses and said on Monday that CUNA Brokerage Services Inc. will move its brokerage and advisory assets, $36 billion and close to 550 advisers who work at credit unions, to LPL in early 2022.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

At Home Group Inc. Announces Expiration Of "Go-Shop" Period

At Home Group Inc. ("At Home" or "the Company") (HOME) - Get Report, the home décor superstore, today announced the expiration of the 40-day "go-shop" period under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement, pursuant to which Hellman & Friedman ("H&F"), a premier global private equity firm, will acquire At Home in an all-cash transaction that values At Home at $2.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. The 40-day "go-shop" period expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 14, 2021.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (MBT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT) Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Conference Call of Mobile TeleSystems. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. [Operator Instructions]. May I now hand you over to Polina Ugryumova, Director of Investor Relations, who will lead you to this conference. Please go ahead.