Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Amicus Therapeutics To Present At The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that members of the Amicus senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held virtually on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Amicus Therapeutics Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:Andrew FaughnanSr. Director, Investor Relations afaughnan@amicusrx.com(609) 662-3809

Media:Diana MooreHead of Global Corporate Communications dmoore@amicusrx.com(609) 662-5079

FOLD-G

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
540
Followers
23K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Healthcare#Amicus Therapeutics#Linkedin#Investor Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 15 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Goldman Sachs Group evaluate the company at an average price target of $403.2 with a high of $497.00 and a low of $332.00.
StocksCNBC

Goldman Sachs sees a 45% rally in this space stock

Goldman Sachs began on Wednesday coverage of space stock Maxar Technologies with a buy rating, seeing a 45% climb for shares in the year ahead. "We think MAXR has a gem business in earth intelligence and a turnaround opportunity in Space Infrastructure," Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak wrote in a note to investors, adding that the firm sees Maxar as a "great long-term opportunity in the space market."
BusinessInvestmentNews

Goldman Sachs enters custody business with Steward Partners as first client

Steward will use Goldman for assets held at Umpqua Investments, which it acquired recently. Steward Partners Global Advisory, a Washington, D.C.-based hybrid managing $9.8 billion, has signed on as the first client of a new business at Goldman Sachs providing clearing, custody and other support services to registered investment advisers.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Acceleron Pharma’s (XLRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XLRN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.13.
San Carlos, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Oportun To Participate In The Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation ("Oportun" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OPRT), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The fireside chat will be available via webcast and will begin at 10:55 AM Eastern Time.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting And Pricing Of $10.0 Million Public Offering

BOCA RATON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) ("Grom", the "Company") a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit is comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 361,445 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to 361,445 shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or around June 21, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Verve Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Verve Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease with single-course gene editing medicines, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,035,789 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Verve from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $266.7 million. All of the shares are being offered by Verve. In addition, Verve has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,105,368 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Announces That Common Stock And Rights To Commence Separate Trading On Or About June 17, 2021

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") (MCAEU) , a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock and rights included in its units commencing on or about June 17, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Announces Pricing Of $175 Million Initial Public Offering

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and trade under the ticker symbol "TRONU" beginning June 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols "TRON" and "TRONW" respectively.
IndustryMySanAntonio

Specific Diagnostics to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. Specific Diagnostics will present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference, to be held August 10-12th of this year. For the past 40 years, this annual event has brought together institutional investors from across the globe with some of the best and most promising growth companies in Technology. Last year, Canaccord Genuity's event hosted more than 530 public and private companies and over 2,900 attendees, consisting of a wide variety of institutional equity, private equity investors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amicus Therapeutics Appoints Eiry W. Roberts, M.D. To Its Board Of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced the election and appointment of Eiry W. Roberts, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Roberts is an esteemed drug developer who brings approximately 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience to the Company's Board of Directors, having served in various leadership positions throughout her career and bringing extensive experience advancing therapies across all phases of drug development.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 40,946 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,946 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SAP worth $133,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsCoinDesk

Goldman Sachs Plans to Offer Ether Options: Report

Goldman Sachs plans to offer investors options and futures trading in ether, according to a report on Monday. The investment bank plans to offer trading in ether the months ahead, Mathew McDermott, head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg. In May, CoinDesk reported that Goldman Sachs had started...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Medical & Biotechpeartherapeutics.com

Pear Therapeutics to Participate in Cowen 6th Annual FutureHealth Conference

Pear Therapeutics is a privately held, prescription digital therapeutics company developing clinically validated, FDA-authorized software applications to treat serious disease. About Pear Therapeutics. Pear Therapeutics is the leader in prescription digital therapeutics, or PDTs. Pear aims to redefine medicine by discovering, developing, and delivering clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide...
Marketsinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sanofi

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on Wednesday, setting a price target of EUR105, which is approximately 21.28% above the present share price of $105.5. Parekh expects Sanofi to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the second quarter of 2021. The...