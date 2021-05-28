Mexican rapper Gera MX goes global with ‘Botella Tras Botella’
In just one month, “Botella Tras Botella” has become one of the biggest songs of 2021. The mournful drinking song, released in late April, pairs Mexican rapper Gera MX and regional Mexican singer Christian Nodal and has made history as the first regional Mexican title to enter the Billboard Hot 100. It topped Spotify’s Global 50 chart and has tallied 170 million YouTube views. Over at Apple Music, it’s among the top 25 in several cities, including Houston.preview.houstonchronicle.com