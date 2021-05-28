Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Mexican rapper Gera MX goes global with ‘Botella Tras Botella’

By Joey Guerra
Houston Chronicle
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just one month, “Botella Tras Botella” has become one of the biggest songs of 2021. The mournful drinking song, released in late April, pairs Mexican rapper Gera MX and regional Mexican singer Christian Nodal and has made history as the first regional Mexican title to enter the Billboard Hot 100. It topped Spotify’s Global 50 chart and has tallied 170 million YouTube views. Over at Apple Music, it’s among the top 25 in several cities, including Houston.

preview.houstonchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramon Vega
Person
Christian Nodal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Tras#Mexican#Christian#Botella#Twitch#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesscoopzone24.com

The Life and Career of Rapper Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane is a famous American rapper who helped build the hip-hop music genre in the US. He is a very talented music artist and has worked with several other celebrity artists like Lil Wayne, Drake, and Selena Gomez. He has a dark past due to his imprisonment for various crimes over the years. He has been involved with possession of drugs, manslaughter, breaking traffic rules and assault. However, he has a fairly successful music career that helped him to accumulate a lot of wealth.
Musicconservativenewsdaily.net

‘No More Snowflakes’: Chart-Topping Rapper Goes Viral After Releasing Anti-Woke Song

Independent artist Tom McDonald’s new rap song mocking “snowflakes” is going viral on YouTube, racking up more than 3.5 million views in 72 hours. The Canadian-born artist told Inked Magazine earlier this year that when he started out he rhymed about girls, guns, and other typical topics. “I didn’t know much about [hip-hop], but that’s what my favorite rappers were rapping about so that’s what I did,” MacDonald said. “Four years ago, after a pretty lengthy battle with alcoholism, I had a really massive mental lapse and a bad breakdown that lasted the better part of a year. During the rehabilitation process, I cleaned myself up, figured out what was important to me and what I wanted to talk about. It was the worst thing that ever happened to me, but also the best thing that ever happened. It taught me who I was, essentially.”
Musictrueskool.com

Spotlight on Rapper One80

Rapper One80 is one of Houston’s upcoming artists on the Hip Hop scene. Teren Avery took on his stage name after serving close to 18 years in prison. One80 has already caught the attention of LeAnn Rimes and Dr. Dre. At the age of 9, One80 suffered from child abuse...
Celebritiesnextluxury.com

The Ultimate Mexican Summer Road Trip

Today’s modern traveler probably already has Mexico pegged as a bucket list destination, but have they thought of trekking across it by car? The adventure’s worth the ride!. Over the past decade, Mexico City’s been making its mark for those who want to shy away from the resort life. Yet,...
tynmagazine.com

Money20/20: What happens in Vegas…goes global

After a year of lackluster meetings and stilted conversations, one thing is clear: it’s time to get back and take hold of the intangible of human-to-human experiences that drive innovation and get business done. This October, get ready for a reimagined Money20/20 Las Vegas experience that puts you in the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

There Goes The Etiquette

In 1956, Egypt’s President Nasser seized control of the Suez Canal. A mass expulsion of non-Egyptians followed. Suzanne Dinur was a 10-year old, living with her family in Egypt at the time. Her daughter, Joanna, asks what it was like. This interview is part of the Tapestry of Voices Collection...
TV & Videosbaltimoregaylife.com

Netflix faces stiff competition: HBO Max goes global!

HBO Max streaming service is finally rolling out to other countries. Now to us!. Netflix seems to have a lot of competition. WarnerMedia has announced that it will begin rolling out HBO Max worldwide. This begins in Latin America and the Caribbean. The American streaming service is currently only available...
Celebritiesboxden.com

Most UNDERRATED Rapper Listed?

Black Thought and Lupe already get their recognition (especially on BX). Common. Thing with Common is hell destroy anyone in a battle. And his pen game is just so on point it's ridiculous. Big Boi. He only gets recognition when Andre is around for some reason. Quick, everyone else on...
Museumsnewagebd.net

Croatian museum goes global

Seeing your own head on a platter or posing for a photo while walking on the ceiling -- absurd images served up by a Croatian museum that has gone global. ‘It’s something different, it makes you use your brain but it’s also fun,’ says Roko Zivkovic, who set up the original Museum of Illusions with one of his friends in Zagreb in 2015.
Musicboxden.com

Skyzoo - I Was Supposed To Be A Trap Rapper

This was dope. Skyzoo is one of those rappers where I see how great their skill is but I could never get into their music heavy. LIke I'd like individual songs but I just I couldn't connect with the projects as much as I wanted to. His sh*t with Pete was dope though. I'll say that much.
Celebritiesshortpedia.com

'Chhoti Sardarni' actor Ankit Gera ties the knot with Rashi Puri in Chandigarh

Television actor Ankit Gera, known for drama series 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya', 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke' and 'Agneephera', got married to Rashi Puri, an NRI from Nigeria. The actor tied the knot with Puri on June 5 in an intimate ceremony, in Chandigarh. Ankit revealed that it was an arranged marriage. The duo have, however, met before as they are family friends.
Movieswallstreetpr.com

All For One Media (AFOM) in Focus as Tween Sensation ‘Drama Drama’ Goes Global

All For One Media Corp (OTCMKTS:AFOM) shares have started to find some interest in 2021 after being left-for-dead in 2020 following the indefinite suspension of one of the company’s initial major media projects, “Drama Drama”, which is the name of both a major motion picture and an all-girl musical group targeting the tween market.
Music1057thepoint.com

Listen to new iDKHOW song, “Mx. Sinister”

For this Saturday’s Record Store Day, I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME will release a 10-inch vinyl EP consisting of B-sides recorded during the sessions for the duo’s 2020 debut album, Razzmatazz. If you can’t wait that long and/or don’t want to leave your house, you can listen to a preview of the compilation now from the comfort of your own home.
Los Angeles, CAsandiegomagazine.com

Wonder returns to the Mexican Riviera

Plan to join Celebrity Cruises in 2022 for 7–8 nights along the Mexican Riviera, departing from Los Angeles. You’ll experience luxurious accommodations, inspired cuisine, and intuitive service aboard the revolutionized Celebrity Millennium, featuring redesigned accommodations and reimagined public spaces. Planning is effortless, since drinks, Wi-Fi, and tips are Always Included,...
MoviesFilm Threat

Mexican Moon

Mexican Moon is an interesting piece of stripped-down, DIY filmmaking. Director, star, and writer Chris Zuhdi (he co-wrote the screenplay with Omar Zuhdi) also served as the film’s cinematographer, producer, and editor, suggesting a few things about the production. The most obvious is the minuscule budget the filmmaker had to work with. Still, based on how every shot is framed, it’s fair to assume Zuhdi made his movie over the past year to stay productive and creative when it was nearly impossible to work in the entertainment industry. If so, the film succeeds as a product of on-the-fly moviemaking.