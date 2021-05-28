Cancel
Trane Technologies To Present At The UBS Global Industrials And Transportation Virtual Conference

Trane Technologies plc (TT) a global climate innovator, announced today that company leadership will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference. They will speak at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Trane Technologies website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com

