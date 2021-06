Kongregate and Nickelodeon revealed a brand new mobile game on the way this summer as fans will be getting SpongeBob's Idle Adventures. A bit of a follow-up to SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, this particular game will take you on an underwater adventure through several new interesting and wacky dimensions within the SpongeBob universe. How many different versions could there be? Who knows! But you'll have a chance to find out when the game is eventually released sometime this Summer on iOS and Android devices. Until that day happens, you can read more about the game here along with a quote from the team, along with some photos of the game and the teaser trailer for you to enjoy.