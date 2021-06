April Moss made headlines around the nation when she announced that she would be exposing discrimination at her company during her weather forecast. Moss worked for WWJ in Detroit when she made the extremely smooth announcement last week. You read that right, I said she worked for WWJ, because she has since been fired by CBS. She didnt come right out and say what the discrimination was about at first, but her interview with Project Veritas cleared it up. She claimed that the vaccination and mask policies put out by CBS were discriminatory.