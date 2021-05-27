12125 Iverson Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Stunning Home in the subdivision Clarendon just hit the market in Midlothian!! Located minutes away from 288, 150, and i-95. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1324 sq ft of living space. The first-floor features include 2 bedrooms, a living room with a fireplace, kitchen, and full bath. The second-floor features include the owner's bedroom, an additional bedroom, and a full bath. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel refrigerator and beautiful bay windows. This gorgeous home also includes a patio space for backyard entertainment.