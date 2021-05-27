Cancel
Midlothian, VA

12125 Iverson Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Richmond.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning Home in the subdivision Clarendon just hit the market in Midlothian!! Located minutes away from 288, 150, and i-95. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1324 sq ft of living space. The first-floor features include 2 bedrooms, a living room with a fireplace, kitchen, and full bath. The second-floor features include the owner's bedroom, an additional bedroom, and a full bath. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel refrigerator and beautiful bay windows. This gorgeous home also includes a patio space for backyard entertainment.

richmond.com
