Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Toilet block in ‘stunning coastal location’ up for auction

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7QSw_0aESepde00
The former public conveniences

Former public conveniences in a “stunning coastal location” near Land’s End in Cornwall have been put up for sale.

The “loos with a view” near Trevowhan, in Morvah, are being sold by Cornwall Council with a freehold guide price of between £20,000 and £25,000.

Katie Semmens, a senior auction appraiser for land and property auctioneers Clive Emson, said: “These former public conveniences are in a simply stunning coastal location with truly superb sea views.

With the benefit of land measuring just under a-quarter-of-an-acre, there is potential for a variety of schemes subject to the necessary consents

“They are just off the B3066, which is widely regarded as one of Cornwall’s most scenic roads.

“With the benefit of land measuring just under a-quarter-of-an-acre, there is potential for a variety of schemes subject to the necessary consents.”

As well as the toilet block, the new owner will get 0.22 acres of land at the site, which is 10 miles from Land’s End.

The auction, which will be held online, will take place from June 14 to 16.

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Auction#Online Auction#Public Toilet#Auctioneers#Uk#Land S End#Cornwall Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
GolfPosted by
newschain

Rory McIlroy hopes ‘indifferent’ attitude can help him win more majors

A decade after winning his maiden major title in the US Open Rory McIlroy arrives at Torrey Pines seeking the same “indifferent” attitude behind his breakthrough success. McIlroy stormed to an eight-shot victory at Congressional in 2011, just two months after blowing a four-stroke lead in the Masters following a final round of 80 at Augusta National.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Tories criticise scientists and ministers over lockdown extension

Furious Tories rounded on Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and the Government’s scientific advisers over the extension of coronavirus restrictions in England. Conservatives cast doubt on the Prime Minister’s commitment that July 19 would be a “terminus” date for the lockdown after he was forced to postpone easing restrictions on June 21.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

UK was not prepared for Covid crisis, Unison leader says

The UK was not prepared for the pandemic, partly down to a decade of spending cuts, austerity and underinvestment in public services, according to a union leader. Christina McAnea general secretary of Unison, called for an urgent public inquiry into the handling of the crisis. She told her union’s annual...
Economywhatsonhub.com

Historic Grade II listed Hull building to become apartments

A Grade II listed former Hull hospital has attracted ‘significant interest’ from potential investors after being placed on the market last month, offering an opportunity to redevelop it into a modern city living complex. Victoria House, in Park Street, stands in a 1.8-acre site near the rear entrance to the...
Mathews, VAgazettejournal.net

Hyco House to hit auction block

Tours are ongoing by appointment for the upcoming auction of historic Hyco House at 10941 Buckley Hall Road in Mathews Court House. The auction, conducted by Tranzon Fox, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Built in 1813 and added onto in the 1830s and beyond, the house was most...
Los Angeles, CAtherealdeal.com

400-year-old Tuscan villa hits the auction block this month

Miss the chance to scoop up this Tuscan villa and it could be centuries before it hits the market again. After 400 years in the hands of the Cecchi de’Rossi family, Villa Guardatoia and a nearby farmhouse, Casa Natalino, are set to hit the auction block starting June 24 with no reserve. Concierge Auctions is managing the auction.
Real Estatecabinradio.ca

Hay River highrise no longer up for auction

In a last-minute turn of events, the Mackenzie Place highrise building in Hay River will now not be sold at auction on Thursday morning. The building was placed for sale at $1.45 million in a tax auction, which consists of a public auction of properties in arrears. The building’s owner was said to owe about $170,000 in property taxes to the municipality.
U.K.bordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Ellesmere Canal Warehouse grounds could see construction of retirement homes

THE land around a derelict warehouse in Ellesmere could see the construction of a retirement home if plans are approved. Plans have been submitted to Shropshire Council to build 59 retirement living apartments along with 10 maisonettes on the land around the Former Canal Warehouse in New Wharf Road. The...
Small Businessnation.cymru

Holiday hotspots consider plans to increase second home premium

Anglesey Council has officially kicked off a public consultation on proposals to hike the holiday home premium from 35% to 50%. The move follows a decision by the council’s Executive last December to look at increasing the premium to “at least” 50% by April 2022, subject to a public engagement exercise.
BBC

More caravans can be moved to Pucklechurch travellers' site

A family of travellers has been given permission to move more caravans onto green belt land near Bristol. Two static and two touring caravans will be added to the private site on the outskirts of Pucklechurch. At least four adults and two children currently live there in "very cramped conditions",...
Traffictheexeterdaily.co.uk

Advice to drivers in South West: "Drop in for a visit, but don’t drop your litter"

As drivers take to the South West for their domestic holidays, Highways England is issuing advice to keep the region’s roadsides clear of litter. Litter on the majority of A roads in the region is the responsibility of local authorities to clear, but in order that it can be collected safely Highways England often teams up with councils to co-ordinate any necessary closures.
SportsBBC

Cardiff reservoir watersports centre plan given go-ahead

Two south Wales reservoirs will get new sailing, kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding facilities, as plans for the space are approved. The centre at Llanishen and Lisvane reservoirs will offer a range of activities and a visitor hub with café. Dwr Cymru Welsh Water also plans to build widened access roads...
Small Businesscips.org

Yorkshire councils collaborate to support small suppliers

Four local authorities in Yorkshire with a combined annual spend of over £1.4bn have joined forces to help more smaller businesses bid for public sector contracts. The authorities said developing marketplaces for SMEs and voluntary, community and social enterprises (VCSEs) would support local communities impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The...
Politicscircularonline.co.uk

Birmingham City Council to roll out fleet of mobile recycling centres

A fleet of Mobile Household Recycling Centres (MHRCs) is set to roll out on the streets of Birmingham as part of the council’s effort to achieve cleaner streets. The four MHRCs will each feature three vehicles: a regular refuse collection vehicle for waste with no other use, a van for taking away items that can be reused by charities and a wagon with multiple compartments, enabling people to drop off waste for recycling by material type – just like at a conventional HRC.
Politicsalloaadvertiser.com

Work to pedestrianise Oxford Circus to begin this summer

The area around London’s famous Oxford Circus is to be transformed into two pedestrianised “piazzas” after years of deliberation. Work due to start later this year will include “significant improvements to the public spaces” as well as additional planting and seating in the shopping and leisure district, Westminster City Council and the Crown Estate announced on Wednesday.
Lotterywhatsonhub.com

Hull’s Brunswick Arcade to Finally Be Restored after £2m Contract Awarded

Hull City Council has today published a decision record appointing Hull contractor Geo Houlton & Sons Ltd as the lead contractor that undertake the redevelopment and reinstatement works required at 52A – 54 Beverley Road (Brunswick Arcade). The contract totals £2,186,128 and will involve the careful demolition and clearance of...