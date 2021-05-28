Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Activision announces the Call of Duty: Mobile Masters esports tournament for Europe and NA

By Suchit Mohanty
pocketgamer.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision has announced a semi-invitational program, Call of Duty: Mobile Masters, that will feature the 16 best teams from North America and Europe. The competition will be carried out in the player’s respective regions in league-style play and will run for 5 weeks. The total prize pool of the semi-invitational...

www.pocketgamer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#The Masters#Na#The Battle Royale#The App Store#Google Play#Call Of Duty Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Esports
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Valorant Mobile Announced

Okay, at the moment, we don't know a whole lot about Valorant Mobile and what's coming. Riot Games has simply just announced the game and left it at that, by the looks of things. Without going into too many details... Riot Games said the following:. " [Riot Games] is preparing...
Video Gamesava360.com

Opening ALL the NEW CRATES in Call of Duty Mobile

Today I try my luck on the new season 4 crates in cod mobile. Also we try the new lucky draw with the legendary razorback and the artery skin... The new steel blue guns are pretty cool in the cobalt steel crates. we finish with the Amethyst crate and dont forget the rank rewards!
Softwareesportsobserver.com

Webedia and Dell Launch Call of Duty Tournament in Brazil

Victor Frascarelli is a Marketing and PR professional living in Sao Paulo who developed his career in the gaming industry. Combat Gaming Brings on English Soccer Superstar Mason Mount as Brand Ambassador. Mason Mount, one of the world’s best soccer players, has joined Combat Gaming as a brand ambassador. Mount,...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Activision launches new in-house studio for mobile games

The creator of Call of Duty has launched a new in-house studio dedicated to the development of mobile games, called Activision Mobile. According to a job listing that is looking for a senior producer, the studio is based in Santa Monica, California. It will create “the best AAA mobile games in the world.” The studio’s first game will be a mobile title in the Call of Duty franchise.
Video Gamesava360.com

What is HIP FIRE / ADS in Call of Duty Mobile? CoD Tips for NEW PLAYERS

What is HIP FIRE / ADS in Call of Duty Mobile? CoD Tips for NEW PLAYERS. In today's video: what is hip fire in cod mobile? What is ADS in Call of Duty Mobile? How to hip fire for the gold camo grind in codm? If you grind gold platinum and damascus in cod mobile, you need to kill ennemies with hip fire to unlock the camo. So how to kill ennemies with hip fire if you dont know how to hip fire?? It's all in the settings and today I show you all you need to know!
Video GamesKotaku

Call Of Duty

Electronic Arts has appointed Byron Beede as the new SVP and general manager of the Battlefield series. Beede previously spent nearly 20 years at Activision Blizzard, where he most recently worked as the executive vice president and general manager of the Call of Duty series. Beede will be reporting to...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Activision Mobile to Develop the Next Call of Duty Mobile Game

Activision is searching for people that will work for their new studio called Activision Mobile. The new studio will be developing the new Call of Duty mobile version. Activision has been keeping its focus on the franchise, with most of the people working on the Call of Duty games. The mobile title that already exists is called Call of Duty: Mobile, and it is available for both Android and iOS. Plus, it is a good market to make big amounts of money from.
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

Top 10 Call of Duty Games Ranked by Sales

Call of Duty is the most popular first-person shooter on the planet. Since the early 2000's when the first Call of Duty was released, the series has sold millions. The mega-franchise has generated around $27 billion in sales, making it one of the most profitable video game series of all time. Here are the top 10 Call of Duty games ranked by sales that have helped the franchise to reach this impressive milestone.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to watch JGOD’s $100,000 Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

Call of Duty: Warzone and its immense popularity have created many opportunities for CoD players and content creators, and one of the most successful in the past year has been JGOD. The YouTuber and streamer known for his in-depth breakdowns of Warzone weapon stats and more is now hosting his...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Call of Duty League announces return to LAN

The Call of Duty League officially announced on Monday that they will return to LAN format for Major IV which is set to take place on June 17-20. The event will be hosted by Dallas Empire at the Esports Stadium Arlington. The CDL switched to all virtual events in 2020...
Video Gamesatoallinks.com

Download Call of Duty Mobile for Android

In the Call of Duty Mobile video game, you will find the Call of Duty game universe for consoles and PC, but in a lightweight format for smartphones and tablets. Developed by Activision, the game is classified PEGI 18 and therefore prohibited for children under 18. This first-person shooter (FPS) features neat graphics and very good fluidity thanks to the constant 60 FPS.
Video Gamesleedaily.com

Call of Duty Online Is Shutting Down

Tencent has declared that it will close the free-to-play shooting game, Call Of Duty Online, in August 2021. The announcement came from investigator Daniel Ahmad who posted on Twitter on May 31 regarding Tencent’s plan to shut the game. Call Of Duty Online originated in January 2015 and can be...
Video GamesLas Vegas Herald

Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Earnings Outlook Remains Strong | Activision Blizzard Inc., Gameloft SA, Glu Mobile, Kabam

Global Online Smartphone & Tablet Games Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Online Smartphone & Tablet Games market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Online Smartphone & Tablet Games market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Video Gamesthewealthrace.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard might skip E3 in favor of an in-game announcement in Warzone

Tradition conflict: Name of Responsibility: Vanguard announcement may skipping this 12 months’s E3 altogether. Because it appears, the subsequent Name of Responsibility recreation will almost certainly be launched in the identical vogue as Name of Responsibility: Black Ops Chilly Warfare, through an in-game occasion in Name of Responsibility: Warzone. When...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Activision is making another ‘AAA Call of Duty mobile title’

Activision has established a new internal studio “dedicated to developing the best AAA mobile games in the world”, starting with a new entry in the Call of Duty series. According to a number of job listings on the company’s careers website, Activision Mobile is “a new in-house studio”. The company...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Esports Partnership with Centric Gaming

Alpha signs partnership with Centric Gaming, an Esports team operating in the world's largest and most popular Esports titles, to host competitions on GamerzArena. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP), ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has signed an Esports and marketing partnership with Centric Gaming, an Esports team and roster with a combined over 150,000 followers on social media. Centric Gaming will both use and promote the Company's online gaming platform, GamerzArena for a number of different activations and contests.