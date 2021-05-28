Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Four Best Fits for Trevor Story

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. The Rockies managed to lose two games on Thursday by the time most people in Denver had gotten off work. But the losses themselves weren’t the worst news the spiraling club received during its ill-fated doubleheader against the Mets, which dropped them to a league-worst 3–20 in road games. When Jeff Bridich resigned last month, he may as well have planted a white flag for the season on top of Mount Evans for the organization he helped drive into the ground.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bridich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

The Five Best Trade Fits for Max Scherzer

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. The Nationals are going nowhere fast for the second straight season. They’ve won just two of their last nine series, have claimed just one of six series against divisional foes and are in last place in the NL East with its worst run differential. There are seven teams in front of them to leapfrog for a wild-card spot.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB insider pumps the brakes on Yankees-Rockies Trevor Story trade rumors

The Athletic’s Jayson Stark reports the Colorado Rockies trading shortstop Trevor Story before the July 30 non-waiver deadline is anything but a sure bet. The Trevor Story Watch is already on, and currently awaiting Story’s return from right elbow inflammation. But even before that injury, the Rockies were telling teams they weren’t ready to move, despite the 2021 reality that the value of all rent-a-players drops every day. “Every year, the rental prices lessen,” said an AL exec. “It’s just too hard for any player you trade for to swing a team’s chances in a couple of months. So we’d pay more for a rental now than at the end of July. And that’s how most teams think. That’s why, if he was on the Rays, they’d have traded him last winter. Or maybe the winter before. Or the winter before that!”
MLBESPN

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story activated after IL stint

The Colorado Rockies have activated shortstop Trevor Story from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Thursday. Story had been placed on the IL on May 29 with right elbow inflammation. An MRI taken a few days later came back clean. An All-Star in 2018 and 2019, Story is in...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Athletics aiming to pursue Trevor Story in potential blockbuster trade with Rockies

Major League Baseball hot stove season is quickly approaching and plenty of teams should be active at the trade deadline. The rumors have started, and this one will make Oakland Athletics fans happy as a huge name has been thrown around in a potential deal. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the A’s are expected to make a run at Colorado Rockies star shortstop Trevor Story.
MLBroxpile.com

Colorado Rockies: Injury updates on Ryan McMahon, Trevor Story, and Chris Owings

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black spoke with the media, including Rox Pile, and he provided injury updates on three of the team’s infielders: Ryan McMahon, Trevor Story, and Chris Owings. Second baseman/third baseman Ryan McMahon was out of the starting lineup in Thursday’s series finale with the Texas Rangers due...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Oakland A’s reportedly interested in Trevor Story

Shortstop has been a black hole for the Oakland A’s throughout the 2021 season. Even though Elvis Andrus has started to heat up over the past three weeks, the A’s have had the worst production from the position of any major league team this year. Andrus simply has not gotten it done throughout the season.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Trevor Story reportedly not planning to re-sign with Rockies

Trevor Story is widely seen as one of the top trade candidates in baseball, and if the Rockies don’t move him prior to the July 30 trade deadline, they reportedly can’t count on him returning as a free agent for 2022 and beyond. Story doesn’t plans to re-sign with the Rox when he hits the open market this winter, sources tell Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post.
MLBDenver Post

Rockies trading Trevor Story not necessarily a done deal, GM Bill Schmidt says

The presumption around the majors is that the Rockies will attempt to trade all-star shortstop Trevor Story prior to the July 30 deadline. Story is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season and sources have told The Post that Story does not intend to re-sign with Colorado. A trade, however, would probably not happen before the Rockies host the All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field.
MLBlindyssports.com

Rockies hope to have Trevor Story back to open Marlins series

The Colorado Rockies, who have the worst road record in the majors at 4-22, are set to visit the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night to start a three-game series. Colorado capped a 4-2 homestand with a 3-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. On the road, however, the Rockies...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Trevor Story: Remains close to returning

Manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Story (elbow) is "very close" to being activated from the injured list, Patrick Saunders reports. Story was thought to be on track to return to the lineup Tuesday, but he was not activated ahead of the game against the Marlins. Despite the pushed back return, Black noted the shortstop went through a full throwing routine Tuesday, which indicates that a Wednesday activation from the IL is well within the realm of possibility. Story has been out since May 27 with inflammation in his right elbow.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies SS Trevor Story activated from injured list

The Colorado Rockies activated shortstop Trevor Story from the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday night's road game against the Miami Marlins. Infielder Alan Trejo was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Wednesday night's 4-3 win in Miami. Story, 28, landed on the IL on May 29 with right elbow inflammation....
MLBYardbarker

Should the New York Yankees try to acquire Trevor Story?

The New York Yankees picked up a massive win last night that snapped a four-game losing streak. The bombers defeated the Rays in extras when Clint Frazier walked it off with a two-run bomb to give them a 5-3 victory. The win last night had to be a confidence boost...
NFLNBC Sports

Giants learning best way to fit Kenny Golladay into their offense

The Giants knew they wanted wide receiver Kenny Golladay to be part of their team when free agency opened and they were able to land him with a four-year, $72 million deal. That kind of contract sets Golladay up to be a centerpiece of their offense and the team is devoting time this offseason to figuring out just how to make that happen. Head coach Joe Judge outlined some of that process when he spoke to reporters at a press conference on Friday.
MLBwgnradio.com

Brantley has 4 of Astros’ 20 hits in 14-3 rout of Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Michael Brantley had his second four-hit game of the series and drove in four runs, part of a 20-hit attack that helped the Houston Astros rout Minnesota 14-3 Sunday to take two of three from the Twins. Minnesota’s Michael Pineda (3-4) left after four innings due to a reoccurrence...
MLBtheScore

MLB Tuesday best bets: Back Trevor Rogers as underdog vs. Cardinals

We went 2-1 with our MLB picks on Monday, extending our record to 26-11-1 since early in the season. Here are our best bets for Tuesday. Tigers-Royals under 8.5 (-110) Don't quit on Casey Mize just yet. After an uninspiring start to his MLB career, the Tigers' former top prospect seems to have found his groove over the past month while posting a quality start in seven of his last eight appearances, with six-plus strikeouts in each of the past five.