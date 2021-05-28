The Four Best Fits for Trevor Story

The Athletic’s Jayson Stark reports the Colorado Rockies trading shortstop Trevor Story before the July 30 non-waiver deadline is anything but a sure bet. The Trevor Story Watch is already on, and currently awaiting Story’s return from right elbow inflammation. But even before that injury, the Rockies were telling teams they weren’t ready to move, despite the 2021 reality that the value of all rent-a-players drops every day. “Every year, the rental prices lessen,” said an AL exec. “It’s just too hard for any player you trade for to swing a team’s chances in a couple of months. So we’d pay more for a rental now than at the end of July. And that’s how most teams think. That’s why, if he was on the Rays, they’d have traded him last winter. Or maybe the winter before. Or the winter before that!”