Utah lawmakers are planning to take another look at the state’s fireworks law as some cities complain it's not clear enough. One of the sponsors of the last update to Utah’s firework law in 2018, Sen. Jen Iwamoto, says the legislature is “definitely going to look and revisit this because our times are changing.” Similarly, her fellow sponsor on that bill, Rep. Jim Dunnigan, says they will “review the current law and see if any adjustments need to be made.”