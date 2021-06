Japan’s top coronavirus adviser said Friday that staging the Tokyo Olympics without spectators is “desirable” as it would be the lowest risk option amid the pandemic. Shigeru Omi, an infectious disease expert who leads the government subcommittee on coronavirus, and other specialists urged the cap on spectator numbers at the Games to be stricter than the upper limit in place currently for large-scale events in Japan after submitting a report containing a set of proposals to the Olympic organizing committee.