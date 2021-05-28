The Army Brief: Wormuth confirmed; evacuating Afghan interpreters; Budget Day; and more...

The Israeli army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has categorically rejected the Ministry of Defence’s budget cuts. - Advertisement - “The IDF [army] has many tasks. To win the war – we are developing methods that we enjoy the fruits of. The State of Israel must and will continue to ensure the power of the IDF. In the quality of the servants first and foremost, and secondly in reasonable budgets … It is impossible to do all this without money,” he said.