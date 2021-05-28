The Army Brief: Wormuth confirmed; evacuating Afghan interpreters; Budget Day; and more...
Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. Army Secretary, confirmed at last: Christine Wormuth’s nomination to be the next Army Secretary encountered a procedural issue Wednesday night where she was confirmed but then unconfirmed hours later. On Thursday morning, the Senate again confirmed her by unanimous consent, making her the first woman to lead the service.www.defenseone.com