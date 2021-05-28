Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

The Army Brief: Wormuth confirmed; evacuating Afghan interpreters; Budget Day; and more...

By Caitlin M. Kenney
Defense One
 19 days ago

Welcome to The Army Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the service’s future. Army Secretary, confirmed at last: Christine Wormuth’s nomination to be the next Army Secretary encountered a procedural issue Wednesday night where she was confirmed but then unconfirmed hours later. On Thursday morning, the Senate again confirmed her by unanimous consent, making her the first woman to lead the service.

www.defenseone.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Wormuth
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Afghan#Budget Day#Inauguration#The Army Brief#Pentagon#Hudson Institute#National Guardsmen#Defense One Us Planning#Joint Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Senate
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryDefense One

The Naval Brief: Another destroyer, please; Iranian warship sinks; Afghan evacuation plans; and more...

Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Another destroyer, please. The Navy is asking lawmakers for another destroyer worth $1.66 billion in their unfunded priorities list, USNI News reported. The 2022 budget proposal would buy just one, which under the multiyear contract with the shipbuilders would mean a $33 million penalty for the Navy. The Marine Corps’ list includes two types of anti-ship missiles at a cost of $153.8 million.
MilitaryDefense One

Austin Asks Top General For ‘Options’ to Evacuate Afghans

With time running out, the Pentagon is still developing plans to evacuate Afghans whose lives would be in danger from the Taliban after U.S. forces depart—but there’s still no order from the White House to move anyone, yet. To prepare, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tasked the head of U.S....
Businessarcamax.com

Commentary: Biden's first defense budget batters the Army

No wonder the Biden administration chose to release their 2022 budget just before a long holiday weekend. It’s a common Washington practice for releasing news that officials hope will go unnoticed. Biden’s defense budget offers little to improve any of the uniformed services, but it would absolutely devastate the readiness...
Aerospace & Defensesandiegouniontribune.com

Afghan army: 20 die in hit on Taliban, including civilians

An Afghan airstrike on Friday that targeted Taliban fighters inside an abandoned army base in southern Helmand province killed at least 20 people, including some civilians, reports said. There were conflicting accounts about the site of the strike and the number of casualties, adding to concerns that as the U.S....
MilitaryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Afghan war enters more brutal phase as U.S. troops begin pullout

NAWA, Afghanistan - The fight between Afghan government troops and the Taliban is entering a more brutal phase as a reduction in airstrikes against the militants by withdrawing U.S. forces has largely shifted combat to ground engagements, many on the edges of densely populated urban areas after some recent Taliban advances.
Militaryausa.org

Army Modernization at Risk if Budget is Late or Short

Senior Army leaders testifying on Capitol Hill continued their call for “predictable, adequate and sustained” funding as the service pushes ahead on its top modernization priorities. The Army’s $173 billion budget request for fiscal 2022 “reflects continuity and the Army’s continued commitment to its high-priority modernization programs,” said Douglas Bush,...
Militaryfromthetrenchesworldreport.com

Without American Support Taliban Steamrolls Afghan Army, Walks Away with Precision US Weapons and Armored Fighting Vehicles

Leo Tolstoy wrote that “war is always pernicious even when successful.”. The United States’ ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan demonstrates the truth of this claim. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid announced on Twitter that Taliban fighters overran government security forces with ease this week in the Maidan Wardak Province, just west of Kabul.
Militaryworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel army chief refuses cuts to military budget

The Israeli army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has categorically rejected the Ministry of Defence’s budget cuts. - Advertisement - “The IDF [army] has many tasks. To win the war – we are developing methods that we enjoy the fruits of. The State of Israel must and will continue to ensure the power of the IDF. In the quality of the servants first and foremost, and secondly in reasonable budgets … It is impossible to do all this without money,” he said.
Public Healthlaw.blog

How Generals Fueled 1918 Flu Pandemic to Win Their World War- Just like today, brass and bureaucrats ignored warnings, and sent troops overseas despite the consequences

Just like today, brass and bureaucrats ignored warnings, and sent troops overseas despite the consequences. The U.S. military has been forced by the coronavirus pandemic to make some serious changes in their operations. But the Pentagon, and especially the Navy, have also displayed a revealing resistance to moves to stand down that were clearly needed to protect troops from the raging virus from the start.
Militarywxxinews.org

Local Afghans who aided US troops plea for their families to be evacuated

The United States is preparing to withdraw from Afghanistan by September 20 years after invading the country in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks. Meanwhile, the Taliban is laying siege in more areas of the country. Local Afghans who assisted the U.S. troops, like Abdul Majid Habibi, are pleading...
Congress & CourtsDVIDS

DOD LEADERS TESTIFY TO HOUSE COMMITTEE ON MISSILE DEFENSE BUDGET REQUEST

Having playback problems? Click here to refresh the page. If you continue to have issues, try changing to a different web browser. Several Defense Department leaders testify to the House Armed Services Committee during a hearing to evaluate the president’s fiscal year 2022 budget request regarding the DOD’s missile defense and defeat policy, priorities and requirements.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

At NATO summit, a discussion of collective defense against cyberattacks

NATO’S COLLECTIVE CYBER DEFENSE: Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty is the heart of the alliance, a commitment from NATO nations to protect each other. “Article 5 is: An attack on one is an attack on all,” President Joe Biden said yesterday in Cornwall, before departing England for today’s NATO summit in Brussels. “You remember what happened on 9/11. We were attacked. Immediately, NATO supported us.”