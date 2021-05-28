Safe Return: How AHLA Is Evolving ‘Safe Stay’ to Protect Guests and Employees

Editor’s Note: The following is a monthly column by Kyle Black, District Manager at Seneca Meadows Inc. With safety as our number one core value, we are always watching out for each other. We want to make sure that at the end of every work day, our team goes home to their families – why we work safe. With warm weather upon us, we are careful to make sure everyone is hydrated and not working with undo stress due to heat and dehydration. Heat illness can creep in and then escalate quickly into a serious health issue.