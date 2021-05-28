Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Safe Return: How AHLA Is Evolving ‘Safe Stay’ to Protect Guests and Employees

By Brian Crawford
Lodging
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile industry analysts estimate that hotel employment is unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023, and recovery for the industry is not projected until 2024, we are encouraged to see an uptick in leisure travel, with 61 percent of Americans expected to travel for leisure this summer according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by AHLA. As hotels begin to welcome back guests, safety and cleanliness remain an industry priority.

lodgingmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Ahla#Ecolab#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Business Travel
Related
Public Healthlegalexaminer.com

How to Stay Safe Traveling this Summer

After more than a year of lockdowns and dealing with so many restrictions, COVID-19 vaccinations have changed the landscape of the pandemic to one resembling normalcy. One of the most vital parts of our lives, travel, is opening back up too. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says fully vaccinated people can travel safely within the U.S. But there are caveats, and it’s important to know the best ways to enjoy your vacations safely this summer.
Public HealthTexarkana Gazette

How to stay COVID-safe on vacation

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The advice from federal health officials remains insistent: Please stay home this summer unless it's absolutely necessary — even if you're vaccinated. But travel is still legal, and millions of Americans yearn for a change of scenery. While vaccines don't guarantee protection from mild disease, we're free from the overwhelming fear of becoming seriously ill or dying.
EconomyWrcbtv.com

Keeping Your Employees Safe in the Workplace

Originally Posted On: Keeping Your Employees Safe in the Workplace | Birds and Lilies. Your employees are your secret weapon, the ones responsible for the hassle-free flow of business every single day. As a leader, it’s not only your responsibility to ensure your staff does their work, but also to make sure they’re safe and happy working at your company.
TechnologyThe News Guard

Staying safe with technology

“How to protect your money, privacy, children and peace of mind when using online technology”. Faith Baptist Church (with “spread” seating – masks are expected) The purpose of this session is to help people understand and effectively protect themselves from the kinds of privacy, security and safety challenges when using technology online. This class has been offered previously and was well received.
Riverside County, CAKESQ

Ideas for staying cool and safe as temperatures rise

With the high temperatures here to stay during the upcoming summer months, it's important to know how you can keep yourself healthy and safe. There are cooling centers across the desert open to anyone who is in need of somewhere to hang out and stay cool. Some of these cooling...
Boats & Watercraftssouthfloridareporter.com

How to Stay Safe from the Biggest Summer Hazards

The summer is here, and it’s going to be an interesting one for a lot of people. Summer 2020 meant social distancing and avoiding big social activities. Now, with so many people vaccinated, this could mean that there are parties, celebrations, and a lot of fun to be had. While...
Societysecurityboulevard.com

A Guide to Staying Safe and Anonymous for Women

The online troll world has never been kind to women, especially feminism and women’s rights activists. It’s 2021, yet somehow it feels like we’re still living in 1908. Female bloggers, journalists, and social media activists receive death threats and online harassment with toxic vitriol seemingly reserved exclusively for women. For...
JobsOccupational Health Safety

Staying Safe: Battling Distractions, Peer Pressure and Complacency

In this episode, Editor Sydny Shepard discusses how safety can be impeded by outside distractions, peer pressure and complacency. How can you create a company culture that keeps safety top of mind despite these issues?. In America, there are 382.2 million people, of which 164.4 million are employees in a...
Public Safetyfederalnewsnetwork.com

How agencies can keep employees cyber safe from themselves

The move to remote work during the pandemic has increased the threat surface among agencies and the private sector. As employees worked from home on a permanent basis, concerns rose about personal WiFi, home computers and other devices that may not be a secure as what they used in the office.
Public Healthdnyuz.com

How to Reopen Offices Safely

For the last 15 months, many American offices sat essentially empty. Conference rooms and cubicles went unused, elevators uncalled, files untouched. Whiteboards became time capsules. Succulents had to fend for themselves. But over the coming weeks, many of these workplaces will creak slowly back to life. By September, roughly half...
theiet.org

Is this safe?

My friend has just had transformer boxes installed in her kitchen units. To me this looks strange. Does anyone know if this poses a problem as she has children in the house. It looks a rather poor job to me. The slight risks include,. 1) Lack of fixings or supports...
Glynn County, GABrunswick News

Stay cool but safe when visiting the pool this summer

When we talk about having a safe summer, the focus is often on beach safety. Our beaches often draw large crowds during the summer to the point that all the available parking is full at places like the Coast Guard beach and Massengale Park. With so many people visiting the beach, there is a likelihood that someone there doesn’t know just how unpredictable and dangerous the tides and current can be.
Health ServicesGreen Valley News and Sun

TIPS TO STAY SAFELY AND INDEPENDENTLY AT HOME

1) STAY ACTIVE TO PREVENT FALLS - Make note of your current abilities/level of activity. Add additional activity as approved by your doctor. Staying active helps maintain healthy muscles and bones and improves balance. Adversely, becoming less active can cause muscle loss, worsened balance, and a decline in overall health.
Palm Beach County, FLWPBF News 25

Cyber breaches impacting everyday life, staying safe

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We spoke with two experts about the increase in cyber breaches and how they are impacting our everyday lives as we become more reliant on technology. Websites and apps including WPBF 25 News are back up Tuesday after being down for several hours. The problem...
Travelorangemedianetwork.com

Vacationer’s Guide to Staying Safe and Healthy

Summer break is on the horizon for many of us, if not already, and traveling might be in your vacation plans. With the pandemic continuing to persist, here are some tips and guidelines you, your family and friends can follow if choosing to travel. Keeping this in mind can guarantee you all the fun while keeping yourself and others healthy.
Seneca County, NYFingerLakes1

SAFETY MOMENT: Staying safe during the summer

Editor’s Note: The following is a monthly column by Kyle Black, District Manager at Seneca Meadows Inc. With safety as our number one core value, we are always watching out for each other. We want to make sure that at the end of every work day, our team goes home to their families – why we work safe. With warm weather upon us, we are careful to make sure everyone is hydrated and not working with undo stress due to heat and dehydration. Heat illness can creep in and then escalate quickly into a serious health issue.
PetsABC7 Chicago

How to stay safe from 5 common, but dangerous bugs this summer

As many of us look forward to getting outside this summer, we should also be mindful of some tiny pests that can threaten the good times. Dr. Jim Fredericks, the National Pest Management Association's chief entomologist, shared some advice to keep the bugs away. Mosquitoes. Well when it comes to...
Denver, COccd.edu

COVID Safe Return to Campus Changes

It is no longer necessary to complete the COVID-19 Check-in Form. If you are fully vaccinated, you are no longer required to wear a mask. If you have not been vaccinated, you are strongly encouraged to wear a mask indoors. Social distancing protocols will continue in classrooms for the summer...