Safe Return: How AHLA Is Evolving ‘Safe Stay’ to Protect Guests and Employees
While industry analysts estimate that hotel employment is unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023, and recovery for the industry is not projected until 2024, we are encouraged to see an uptick in leisure travel, with 61 percent of Americans expected to travel for leisure this summer according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by AHLA. As hotels begin to welcome back guests, safety and cleanliness remain an industry priority.lodgingmagazine.com