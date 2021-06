Werley Nortreus, a Haitian political leader urges the U.S. immigrants to fight for the approval of the new Immigration bill approved by U.S. President Joe Biden. “If you are an immigrant and a dreamer living in the U.S., you should be fighting for the approval of the new Immigration bill”, said Werley Nortreus. He also urges the United States Congress and the Supreme Court of the United States to pass the new immigration bill because he believes the U.S. immigrants built the U.S. and its economy. “I believe the United States Congress and the Supreme Court of the United States should pass the new Immigration bill because the Immigrants built the U.S. and they have contributed a lot to the U.S. economy”, said Werley Nortreus.