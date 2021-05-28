Cancel
Russian Railways orders EMUs

Railway Gazette
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSIA: Russian Railways has awarded Transmashholding’s Demikhovo plant a contract to supply a further four six-car and four four-car EP3D electric multiple-units by the end of the year. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport...

www.railwaygazette.com
News Break
Traffic
News Break
World
News Break
Rail Transport
Country
Russia
Related
Fraud CrimesBanner-Graphic

Cattle Hacked by Russians

This week’s ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat company caused a substantial loss of weight and profitability. Nearby ranchers watched as truckloads of cattle arrived at huge Brazilian-owned JBS meatpacking plants, made U-turns and had to head back home. A Russian criminal group is believed to be responsible. Higher meat prices are expected as the result of the delay from the cyberattack.
WorldRailway Gazette

Alstom starts assembling Perth EMUs

AUSTRALIA: Alstom officially began train manufacturing at the Metronet Bellevue assembly plant in Western Australia on June 7, describing the occasion as ‘a watershed moment’ for the local rail sector. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the...
IndustryRailway Gazette

US Steel sells railway business

USA: Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors has agreed to buy US Steel’s Transtar business, which operates six freight railways serving the steelmaker’s major production facilities. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport sector. Rail Business...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Taiwan Railways Administration awards signalling upgrade contract

TAIWAN: Siemens Mobility has been awarded a €231m contract to implement an electrical systems and signalling interlocking enhancement package for Taiwan Railways Administration. This includes replacing relay interlockings with Trackguard Westrace Mk II electronic interlockings at 68 stations to cover 450 km of the 1 110 km TRA network.
Trafficnewagebd.net

Railway network connecting Chhatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen wrote to railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan requesting him to take an initiative for bringing Chatak, Sunamganj and Mohanganj areas under a railway network. Five lawmakers from Sunamganj have recently written a letter to the railways minister regarding the expansion of railway network and...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Mozambique – Malawi railway reinstatement gets underway

MOZAMBIQUE: President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi has laid a foundation stone to launch work to reinstate the 44 km section of the Sena line between Mutarara and Vila Nova da Fronteira on the border with Malawi. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry.
Trafficarctictoday.com

Moscow revives plans for a railway to Arctic coast at Sabetta

After Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the Northern Latitudinal Passage in a recent address to the nation, the major Arctic railway project might get a boost. Putin previously made clear that he wants a railway line to the northernmost coast of the Yamal Peninsula. The far northern seaport of Sabetta should be developed into ”a universal port for all kind of goods,” and get supplies both from the BAM and Trans-Siberian Railways, he said in a 2015 press conference.
TrafficBaltic Times

Estonia: Lux Express to add frequencies to its intl timetable

TALLINN – Estonian operator of intercity buses Lux Express is set to add further departures to its international timetable in June, as it will resume services on the Tallinn-Vilnius and Tartu-Riga direct routes and double the number of departures to St. Petersburg. Rait Remmel, head of international business at Lux...
Career Development & Adviceproz.com

English/Russian - Examination Interpreter

VICTVS Global is looking for reliable and professional English/Russian speakers to do some work for us relating to the education/training sector in Noyabrsk, Russia. - We require a high level of English for this role and local languages. You must be confident in English and Russian. - you must be...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom discloses details of Chinese gas sales

The company has traditionally kept details of its gas sales to China a closely guarded secret. [image credit: Gazprom]. Russia's Gazprom has revealed data that makes it possible to estimate the price at which it sells its natural gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. Gazprom's deputy chairman,...
Trafficthewestsidegazette.com

Southern Australia Budget To Upgrade Railway Stations

ADELAIDE, Australia — The South Australian government has promised to spend AU$111 million ($8.60 million) over the next 10 years to upgrade railway stations across metropolitan Adelaide. The funding includes AU$66.4 million ($5.14 million) across the next four years to be allocated in this month’s state budget. It will allow...
Trafficnewagebd.net

Unabated corruption hinders railway development

THE railway has for long suffered the lack of proper planning and investment as transport sector policies are largely focused on roads and highways. Even when investment is made in railway, it fails to yield the expected result because of irregularities and corruption. The National Economic Council in 2015 approved a project to buy 10 metre-gauge locomotives, but the authorities concerned extended the project completion date twice as the supplier violated the contract and supplied an outdated model of the alternator. The railway in 2018 signed a contract under the project with a South Korean company for locomotive supply, but when the locomotives arrived in 2020, it was found that technical specifications did not match the contract. It is alleged that a nexus involving railway ranking officials, the supplier and the third-party shipment inspection company in Singapore has broken the contract. Since the approval, the project had its director removed and the supplier payment withheld, yet no decisive action was taken against the supplier that has violated the contract or the officials for their alleged irregularities.
TrafficRailway Gazette

Thailand: Grand opening in prospect

Passengers are expected to start using Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand station in July as the first phase of the emerging passenger hub begins to serve two elevated suburban routes, reports Peter Janssen. Subscribe for full access. Take out a Print & Digital subscription and you will get immediate access to:
MoviesBirmingham Star

7 Russian movies on Netflix

The streaming platform is actively acquiring rights to Russian content and now has a wide selection on offer. Here are some of the latest releases that are worth your time. 1. Brother (1997) and Brother 2 (2000) Young Danila Bagrov, played by Sergei Bodrov Jr., returns from the Chechen war...
Worldthe-saleroom.com

The Russian Sale

2,000 - 3,000 GBP help. Boris Dmitrievich Grigoriev (Russian, 1886-1939) A pair of Brazilian landscapes: 'Blue Bay' and '... Boris Dmitrievich Grigoriev (Russian, 1886-1939) A pair of Brazilian landscapes: 'Blue Bay' and 'Native Hut' first: signed in Latin (lower right)... 15,000 - 18,000 GBP help. Lot 43. Dmitry Krasnopevtsev (Russian,...
Trafficthenewstrace.com

IRCTC/Indian Railways: Railway misplaced Rs 150 crore because of ban on platform tickets, disclosed via RTI

IRCTC/Indian Railways: The way in which of controlling the gang of passengers at railway stations all the way through the corona virus epidemic has proved to be a loss for the railways. Beneath the Proper to Data (RTI), the Railways has given data and stated that it has misplaced 94% of its profits because of the closure of platform tickets. Because of the ban imposed on platform tickets within the monetary yr 2020-21, the Railways has incurred a lack of Rs 150 crore. On this monetary yr, the Railways has earned best Rs 10 crore, while within the monetary yr 2019-20 ultimate yr, the Railways earned Rs 160 crore from platform tickets. Additionally Learn – IRCTC/Indian Railways: Those new particular trains will run via railways, timings of many trains have modified, see complete listing.
Trafficpoandpo.com

Iran, Azerbaijan sign MOU on development of railways infrastructure

Eslami reiterated that the MoU also included the better implementation of the North-South and East-West corridors. He further noted that during his one-day visit to Azerbaijan Republic he visited the railways and roads infrastructures at Astara, Nakhichevan and the freed territories. The roads and urban development minister also said that...